SLOBODIAN: 'Vigil' to honour terrorists hijacks Remembrance Day symbol

A vigil planned in Mississauga to honour dead Hamas terrorist leaders has desecrated Canada’s revered Remembrance Day symbols.And so those who love terrorists now freely mock Canada and disdain what we value and cherish. In boldly appropriating a symbol reserved for our veterans — both the living and the dead — men and women who bravely rose to many challenges and sacrificed so much in so many places for so long for Canada, they insult us all. Which of course is part of the plan, to show elsewhere how tamely Canadians accept the contempt of others.“VIGIL for Resistance leaders bring your candles and pictures,” reads the promo.“Commemorating 40 days after the Martyrdom of the leaders of Resistance fighting for Palestinian freedom.”The promo displays three red poppies, Lest We Forget, and a photo of dead Hamas top leader Yahya Sinwar who will be 'honouredHe — 'Lest We Forget, indeed' — was the diabolical mastermind behind the heinous October 7 massacre of 1,200 southern Israeli children, women, and men.... and the capture of 251 hostages, many still being held captive, many now dead.In a blistering retaliation Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) put a bullet in 61-year-old Sinwar’s head on October 18 in Gaza. The IDF has taken out several more of his evil ilk. They too, apparently, will also be honoured by these radical thugs in our midst.Hamas proclaimed the dead Sinwar’s “banner will not fall.” And terrorist supporters in Canada are doing their best to make sure that doesn’t happen.An event honouring terrorists and war criminals like Sinwar that should never take place on Canadian soil, will be held November 26 in Mississauga.Attendees had better include a large show of law enforcement to take photos of license plates and people. Cowards hiding their faces behind tablecloths must be ordered to remove them and made to pose for the cameras.Or is that kind of surveillance and information gathering only reserved for, say, Freedom Convoy supporters in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada?This vigil has nothing to do with free speech. It is a twisted soiree for those — dangerous plotters and equally dangerous ignorant brainwashed — who seethe with hatred and support people who kill with delight. Terrorists then, who have bombed, ambushed, knifed and attacked Israeli citizens for decades. Terrorists who burned babies and others alive, gang-raped, mutilated, tortured, executed, and kidnapped people only because they were Jews.It was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Terrorists who built their tunnels and funded weapons of war by depriving and oppressing their own citizens — children and all.How many wakeup calls does Canada need before someone does something about the metastatic cancer in our midst?It spread from the terror tunnels in the Gaza strip to Canadian streets, starting with widespread protests, attacks on Jewish homes and businesses, and now the hijacking of the poppy which is an attack on all Canadians.Canadians should be enraged. And many are.“Seriously? Are you f***ing kidding me?” posted veteran Lee Humphrey on X.“Putting aside this absolutely absurd notion of this gathering & misuse of the term Lest We Forget, the @RoyalCdnLegion owns the CDN poppy image & should have a lawyer immediately send them a cease & desist letter followed up thereafter by a visit from the @PeelPolice.”“This is truly disgusting! Please share & flood this email account with your non-threatening thoughts!!”The federal government declared Hamas a terrorist organization. It has done little more than a tsk tsk to admonish radicals disrupting society while championing terrorism.Meanwhile, what of our federal government?Don’t count on Mr. Trudeau or his senior ministers to say anything. They’re busy banning chaplains from praying at Remembrance Day ceremonies.Maybe Trudeau will give Chief of the Defence Staff Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, who has been silent on the prayer matter targeting chaplains under her command, permission to defend this insult to veterans. Will Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas comment on terrorists being exalted with the poppy at the expense of veterans?The attack Sinwar masterminded led to the longest, most deadly, and destructive Israeli/Palestinian conflict involving Iran and Lebanon. And as more dead are being, buried it’s not over yet. Some martyr.How about Zambian-born Liberal MP Rechie Valdez who represents the Mississauga-Streetsville riding? Three Royal Canadian Legion Branches — Branch #82, Branch #139, and Branch #582 — are in Mississauga.Will she show up looking all sober and respectful wearing a poppy at their Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies, then ignore the night to honour terrorists desecrating the poppy two weeks later?Politicians who remain silent about this, who don’t vigilantly defend veterans are worse than the thieves who regularly steal poppy boxes set up in businesses.Thieves take money away from veterans. That's sad, alright.But politicians who will look the other way as this planned mockery of the poppy to honour terrorists unfolds, rob veterans of the gratitude and respect they deserve. That's despicable.Don’t they get what Lest We Forget means? Or don’t they care?Remembrance Day poppies aren’t meant for terrorists.This is absolute, unacceptable insanity.