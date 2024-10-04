SLOBODIAN: Walls caving in on Trudeau Liberals rendered impotent in House

As if the Trudeau Liberals needed another scandal...Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are already cornered. Their polished filibustering trick isn’t working. Options to try to weasel out of terrible trouble spelling their demise — and possibly for some, perp walks landing them behind bars for massive corruption — don’t look promising.The polls and their policies that grievously impaired the quality of Canadian life have them sinking in quicksand. Are they hoping to both save face and salvage a few seats, likely not Trudeau’s, by calling an early election as Trudeau’s former principal secretary and longtime friend told Peter Mansbridge’s The Pod?“If I were a betting man, which I am not, I would circle maybe the last 10 days on the calendar in October for the House to fall for a December election,” said Gerald Butts, who resigned in disgrace over another scandal among many scandals.And on Wednesday, Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet had held Trudeau’s feet to the fire. He gave the Liberals “a few more days” to grant a royal recommendation to his party’s bill C-319 to increase Old Age Security pensions by 10% for seniors aged 65 and older. It was supported by Bloc, Conservatives, NDP and five Liberal MPs in a 181-143 vote. Otherwise, if they refused, he’d hurry to have a serious chat with other opposition parties about forcing an early election.The Liberals rejected the Bloc motion to give seniors a few more dollars on the grounds that it would be fiscally irresponsible.These are the ‘stewards’ of taxpayer cash that have gotten a tsks tsks countless times for countless reasons including wasteful spending from the ethics commissioner, then blissfully carried on until they got the next little scolding.But now, after all of the above, the Liberals are under RCMP investigation for millions of dollars spent — allegedly — on dubious green slush fund projects.Another scandal, then.... perhaps.At issue are cover ups and corruption swirling around the $1 billion Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) that was axed earlier this year following a scathing report.Auditor General Karen Hogan identified 90 cases in which conflict-of-interest policies were violated. And $59 million was awarded to recipients — one in six — of green tech projects not so beneficial to the environment. Did the Liberals, that shove climate change hysteria and the carbon tax down our throats, care more about padding bank accounts that saving the planet?A Conservative motion backed by the NDP, and Bloc demanded all unredacted SDTC files, thousands of communications and financial records be surrendered and sent to the RCMP.But the Liberals, adopting their China-like approach to government not having to explain itself to the impoverished, unwashed masses, simply ignored a 30-day deadline and still refuse.Even partisan House Speaker Greg Fergus had a problem with that when he ruled the Liberals defied Parliament’s authority and “clearly did not fully comply” with a House order to turn them over so they could be sent to the RCMP.The Conservatives have since rendered the Liberals impotent in the House, unable to conduct government business as debate over the issue prevails.Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer said that’ll be the only business at hand until the Mounties have the documents in their mitts for a potential criminal investigation.Even the RCMP at some point saw the light and did an about face. Initially the RCMP said they wouldn’t be able to use the documents in an investigation.“The investigation is ongoing, so I’ll limit my comments to that… There are investigations ongoing,” RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme told reporters Thursday.Here's where it gets confusing. In a July letter, Duheme stated RCMP didn’t spot any criminal behaviour when both government and auditor general SDCT reports were reviewed.Trudeau’s Liberals have sailed along arrogantly flipping their middle fingers at Canadians and opposition MPs, hiding information, and smugly saying ‘none of your business.’ They’ve shirked accountability with precision since they took power in 2015.Do they even realize, or care, how insane, delusional — and definitely offensive — some of their reasoning and excuses sounds?Why, the real crime was committed when the opposition “exceeded its authority” and demanded they turn over documents for forensic investigation into whether or not criminal acts were committed. How dare they confuse judiciary and House functions and cause all the chaos in the House.“Let's be very clear, this is the Conservatives trying to muck up Parliament,” said Liberal House leader Karina Gould Thursday.And this is rich. Gould huffed that demanding documents to reveal how taxpayer money was spent infringed on the Canadian’s Charter rights.“Conservative members of Parliament are here for their own political, personal objectives and they don't care what they do to Canadians in the meantime, and that is something that should be extremely alarming to all of us.”Suddenly the Liberals care about the rights of Canadians they viciously trampled on during the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ — even breaking the law by invoking the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to punish those who disagreed with their tyrannical mandates.Or, after nine long years, is it possible that they really don’t understand the basics of the Charter of Rights and Freedom? Nah. They preach rights when it is convenient. Or when they are desperate — like they are now.Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre pointed a finger in the right direction — at the Liberals. Their refusal to hand over the documents is getting in the way of dealing with necessary issues.Back to Bill C-319, estimated to cost $3 billion a year and as Blanchet said, “will immediately improve the quality of life of four million people.”“The big question is: can we afford it? And my understanding is the cost is really astronomical and prohibitive, and part of the government’s job is to make choices in terms of priorities in terms of where you spend the money,” said Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski.Bingo!When Trudeau’s handpicked SDTC chair Annette Verschuren helped herself to $217,000 for her own company, was that a worthy priority in terms of where the money was spent?What do you call that sleight of hand? Maybe the RCMP can figure it out.Every document must be delivered to the RCMP. And every document must be made public.And somebody, anybody, call an election.