SLOBODIAN: 'War on Children' documentary chilling wakeup call

Anyone who doubts that Premier Danielle Smith is on the right track with proposals to protect children, should watch the gripping documentary The War On Children.If after seeing this 2½-hour expose on the raging battle to control young minds, you still have a problem with the Alberta government’s fight against a formidable movement determined to sexualize and confuse children — get help. Stay away from children.The War on Children, a documentary by former Hollywood director Robby Starbuck and his wife Landon, was promoted by Elon Musk and premiered on X earlier this month gaining 30 million views the first week. It can be watched on X at no cost.It's a wakeup call. The revelations should terrify anyone who cares about children falling prey to deviants, predators, and ideologists who want to mutilate bodies, pollute minds with graphic smut and tear them away from parents.“Will we rise to the occasion or be a footnote in history where the winning side of evil laughs about our naive silence?” said Robby Starbuck.“The choice is ours. We can choose to be warriors for children or bury our heads as a next generation is influenced by people who hate our values, hate our faith, and hate the foundations of our country.”The documentary puts together the “pieces of the puzzle” in a war that began decades ago and has escalated into a frenzied grooming attack from all sides.It takes viewers into its dark beginnings involving figures like Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy magazine in 1953, and his partnership with Alfred Kinsey, founder of the Institute for Sex Research and the Kinsey Institute.Kinsey — an American sexologist whose published works on social science and science on sex were based on lies — had a tremendous impact on getting laws changed, including letting radical curriculums creep into classrooms. His biographer described him as a sadomasochist, homosexual, sexual deviant pedophile.The documentary fast-forwards to today, highlighting how children are bombarded with “radical gender ideology” on cereal boxes, cartoons, in classrooms and on social media.The film’s website states the aim is to expose “the WAR that's being waged on children today through gender ideology, ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance), CRT (critical race theory), sexualization of entertainment, sex trafficking, online exploitation, TikTok, Big Pharma and more.”“Some say ignorance is bliss. If you prefer that ignorant bliss, then now is the time to turn the TV off because you'll have no excuse left by the end of this to not take your rightful place as a warrior protecting and preparing the next generation,” said Robby Starbuck.Landon Starbuck said they left the entertainment business because they knew “nothing would matter more” than exposing and stopping the war being fought for the minds of children. She described the information in the documentary as “overwhelming.” And it is.It explores the agenda to normalize pedophilia and science experiments on children. A Stanford paediatric surgeon casually described a transgendered child as a “daughter with a penis.” It was pointed out that children can get over temporary sexual identity confusion “but never a double mastectomy.”The documentary features whistleblowers, corporate executives, survivors of child mutilation and human trafficking, a pedophile, drag queen Veronika Electronika, swimmer Riley Gaines, Kentucky Sen. Dr. Rand Paul, and others.“That's why we're here now. To expose the war on children. How long is this been going on? How did it happen? Who's responsible? How far down the rabbit hole does this all go?” said Robby Starbuck.He said one of the most effective tools in promoting the woke agenda is the mere-exposure effect that floods society with imagery.“Simply exposing the public to fringe concepts makes us normalize things that have never been considered normal before… This makes it one of the most dangerous weapons that kids face today.”“The mere-exposure effect is also why Hollywood is flooding children with shows, woke agendas and sexual content while most parents aren't looking because they have a trust bond with the shows they watched as a kid.”The mere-exposure effect is why books push transgender ideology on children, display graphic sexual content, why Target sells Trans Pride onesies, and “it’s why Bugs Bunny was naked at a Pride parade.”Wall Street expert Justin Danhof explained how wokeness took over corporate America. Companies are threatened with being delisted on NASDAQ if they don’t adopt affirmative action policies and must follow strict rules to keep a perfect Corporate Equality Index score.Woke backfired on Target and Bud Light’s Anheuser-Busch which lost a combined $40 billion. But Danhof names several companies that rake in massive profits while funding dangerous woke gender sponsorships with billions of dollars.The documentary delves into the profound risks social media presents.“If I told a parent, you know, would you feel comfortable dropping off your kid at a park where you knew there were three or four pedophiles hanging around the park and just take the chance that nothing is going to happen to them, every parent would say absolutely not. That's crazy. But aren't we essentially doing the same thing online which is dropping them off with almost no supervision while a bunch of pedophiles hang out around them?” said Robby Starbuck.When asked if children have died because of what they are exposed to on social media, Kara Frederick, director Tech Policy Center at the Heritage Foundation, said “absolutely.” Have they been trafficked through social media? Frederick, a former Facebook Intelligence analyst, replied “100%.” Sexually exploited? “Ongoing, yes.”PEW Research found 97% of teens addicted to social media use it every day.“This is a cultural revolution that operates both online and offline in the open and in the shadows, you are the warriors charged with protecting kids from it,” said Landon Starbuck.North Carolina Pastor John Amanchukwu with Dad Protesting Porn in Schools, said books available to children are “grooming and a form of mental rape.”“When they talk about eating their own bodily fluids from sexual functions, that's not something that you think is empowering or inclusive for our children,” said Amanchukwu.“I'm filled with righteous indignation. We have people in this country, they will go to any extent to push their level of normalcy, which is really abnormal.”“We’re not into banning textbooks. We want to ban filth,” he said decrying masturbation, rape and sex acts taught in classrooms.He said those who don’t oppose this “have reprobate minds” and “their conscience has been seared with a hot iron.”He called on fathers to “stand up, square your shoulders, use the authority that God gave you.”NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines speaks of transgender Lia Thomas, a 6’4’ male who just showed up in the locker room and disrobed exposing his genitals. Yet voyeurism is “celebrated, encouraged” even though it's harmful to women.Meanwhile, one study found 53% of mothers who support the children transitioning have borderline personality disorder.And the war even targets newborn babies. The CDC issued guidance for men who identify as “chest feeding” mothers. Making a hungry infant suckle on a man’s nipple goes beyond sheer cruelty.“Make no mistake this is sexual abuse,” said Landon Starbuck.The documentary featured a convicted pedophile who discussed grooming tactics.Keelin Washington, a child sex survivor who was sold in 12 states online 1,000 times beginning at age 14 said “our kids are being trafficked” and its “modern day slavery.”There’s more that’s so dark and disturbing. It’s past time to rise up against the darkness stalking helpless children.