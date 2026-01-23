Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Watching the homeless from a five-star hotel — Ottawa’s housing advocate embarrasses Canada abroad

While Canadians froze in tents, Ottawa’s $213,000-a-year housing advocate billed taxpayers nearly $14,000 for a luxury UN junket in Egypt.
Marie Josee Houle
Marie Josee HouleImage courtesy of House of Commons/Elise Stolte/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Homelessness
Travel Expenses
United Nations
Housing Advocate
Egypt
Opinion
Homeless Veterans
Opinion Column
Marie-Josee Houle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news