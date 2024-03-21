SLOBODIAN: "We want our country back," says retired General Rick Hillier

“For political expediency we’ve sold our nation’s soul to terrorists.” — Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, Canada’s former Chief of the Defence Staff.On Monday, Canada levelled a stunning blow against faithful ally Israel. But the dishonorable Liberal/NDP/Bloc-supported manoeuvre was just another federal government betrayal of the only democratic state in the Middle East, as it fights for survival.Canadians were also betrayed and further divided. This is but another symptom of Canada on a “downward spiral that could go on forever,” Hillier told the Western Standard.Monday’s NDP motion targetted Israel, by calling for a ceasefire in the Israel/Hamas war and a two-state solution. It passed 204-117 in the House of Commons. This, while antisemitism ripples across Canada.“It’s just absolutely appalling and I don’t see any end to it. I see it growing,” said Hillier about the virtually unchallenged hatred targetting Canadian Jews. “And I don’t see the people we elected as our political leaders putting a stop to it. In fact, if anything, with this tomfoolery in the House of Commons they have exacerbated it.”“By doing what we did in the House of Commons, what we have done is supported Hamas by saying we want a ceasefire right now.”“To me, we’ve sold our soul. This is shades of (British Prime Minister) Neville Chamberlain’s betrayal of Czechoslovakia back in 1938 saying ‘This is peace in our time.’”Because of the “barbarism” Hamas terrorists unleashed on Israelis — slaughtering 1,200, wounding hundreds more and taking hostages — last October 7, then proclaiming it was only a dress rehearsal, the “potential of a two-state solution is history,” said Hillier.Naïve leftist Canadian politicians’ push for this ‘solution’ that Hamas terrorists — their aim being Israel’s destruction — must laugh at.“If we want to move a motion in the House of Commons, why don’t we move one that says to Hamas ‘lay down your weapons, release the hostages and surrender those who planned and commanded and executed the barbaric upset 7 October’ — and the war will be over in a heartbeat,” said Hillier.“If we said that, then that would have meaning and we would have our soul intact and we would be on the side of right in my view.”Yet Canada coddles demons who burned alive, tortured, mutilated, gang-raped and executed Israelis — laughing while they filmed the savagery. And 134 hostages are still unaccounted for.And Israel is told by our embarrassing MP amateurs to stand down.“That means Hamas will continue to exist, will rebuild as soon as they possibly can, continue to hijack the lives of literally millions of people in Gaza strip. They’ll steal their humanitarian support that will come to them.”“They will rebuild their command structure. They have an unlimited supply of warriors that they will recruit and train.”“They’ll rebuild the tunnels. They’ll use the money from UNRWA (United Nation Relief and Works Agency for Palestine) — to which of course Canada has said it will continue contributing.”Canada pledged tens of millions to UNRWA despite its proven ties to, and employment of, terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre.“So, we’re contributing directly to Hamas when we do that. We are contributing directly to a group that we have said is a terrorist group.”There are alternatives.“Let’s go to the UN and agitate for a new approach to Gaza that the UNRWA organization is absolutely without credit. It is so implicit and complicit in the terrorist acts that have taken place. And it certainly cannot continue to function as our agent of the international community in Gaza."“I think it’s absolutely wrong that we as a nation finance it in any way. So, the first thing I would do is stop the funding to that organization until the investigation is absolutely complete.”Meanwhile, Canada staunchly refuses to supply Israel weapons or approve weapons export permits. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that in a statement to Reuters Wednesday. Why help an ally and risk offending the rabidly antisemitic NDP that props the Liberal government up?“I think we swallowed a boatload of propaganda from those pretending they’re agitating for Palestine which really doesn’t exist.”Claims that Palestine was a nation before Israel are just that, based on the lack of evidence — no maps, no currency, nothing.References in the Balfour Agreement and Mandate for Palestine are to an area called Palestine, not a country, in the ancient Jewish homeland.“And they are actually pushing for the genocide of Jews. That ‘river to the sea’ is a clear call for genocide. It can be nothing but that. I think its antisemitism that is at the root of all of this. That’s the part we need to combat.”Hillier said Canada’s in trouble.“I just try to weigh in a little bit because I’m worried about immensely, concerned and upset by what I see. The hatred and divisiveness – and unchecked hatred and divisiveness — which appears to grow every single day.”“In particular, the vast majority of what I worry about and see every day is the antisemitism across our nation.”He pointed to the “disgusting” cartoon that appeared in Montreal-based French language LaPresse Wednesday that depicted Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a blood-sucking vampire.“You know, Goebbels in 1938, 1939 would have loved images like that. He used images like that. It is unbecoming of us as Canadians to accept it.”Joseph Goebbels was Adolf Hitler’s Reich minister of propaganda who pushed for the extermination of the Jews.Canadian Jews aren’t being protected.“We’re not policing unlawful protests. We’re not policing anything. If somebody shows up to stand in front of or between a mob which is semi out of control in a Jewish neighborhood or a hospital or a synagogue they get arrested at the scene.”“I worry about it all getting worse.”“We’ve turned our backs on the Jews. I cannot imagine, and I do know quite a few… how they feel about living in Canada, living in Toronto, living in Ottawa, living in a country which is offering them less and less protection, more and more threat and a greater and greater fear every single day.”“I can’t imagine how we let this happen to Canadians no matter what part of our society from which they come. And we are doing that by our lack of action.”Hillier said the “silent majority” must speak up.“They’ve got to start being active in demonstrating themselves to their members of Parliament. Phone them. Email them. Call them. Demonstrate out in front of their offices. Get an audience with them and explain that you’re not satisfied with this.”“When there are demonstrations show up and interpose yourself between a synagogue and a crowd that’s out there trying to intimidate people who show up. Do all of those things across the country and say we’re not going to take this. Not acceptable.”“Canadians have got to make their voice heard. That’s what I’d love to see."The decorated Hillier served 35 years in uniform including as chief of the defence staff (2005-2008). He commanded NATO’s ISAF in Afghanistan and the Multi-National Division (South-West) in Bosnia-Herzegovina — where unbridled hate was unleashed.“We’re not there yet ... We need our political leaders to take actions. We need police forces to enforce the laws. We have hatred laws on the books. I haven’t seen that occurring at all in these past months since October across Canada.”“My concern is simply that we’re on a downward spiral. That downward spiral can go forever. And we don’t want to be like places where I’ve been where people hate each other so much they have to kill each other on a daily basis. That’s not where we want our country to be.”“I’m a proud Canadian. I love my country. I served it. Nothing greater to give me pride than to have that Maple Leaf on my shoulder.”But Canada is “changing in the negative here because of the lack of leadership.”“Yes, we have some good leaders out there. They need now to stand tall. But mostly we need Canadians from coast to coast to coast to actually stop being silent, stop being quiet about this.”“Let’s stand up for what we believe is a Canada where all of us are equal and all have our voice and we can all do that with respect for each other.”“If you can’t, then you are in the wrong country to begin with. I’m hoping to see Canadians say this is unacceptable and we’re not going to take it anymore.” “This is our country. We want it back.”