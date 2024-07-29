SLOBODIAN: Weirder, lower, weaker... what does this drag tableau have to do with sports?  

The opening Paris Olympic ceremonies were saturated with satanic themes. Some of the four-hour ‘extravaganza’ was wicked. It was vile. It had nothing to do with sports. It was an all-out attack on Christianity laced with other ominous messaging.The darkness was cloaked with dazzling music, lights, and technology, therefore, easily missed by many caught up in the excitement and thrill. Who would expect this revulsion at what should be wholesome Olympics watched by children worldwide?It was exactly what the organizers wanted to convey despite the fake apologetic backtracking they now offer. Sorry fellahs, too little, too late.Bad as this was, it was however more than the misfit drag queen parody depicting Leonardo da Vinci’s 15th-century Last Supper painting, that depicts Jesus Christ with His apostles before He willingly went to suffer an agonizing death on the Cross for all of humanity. The painting depicts when Jesus revealed one apostle would betray Him.There was a massive golden bull, a symbol of apostasy and idol worship right below the Olympic rings.The hooded, black-cloaked torch bearer wearing a fencing mask that ran across rooftops didn’t represent Olympic joy. Whatever darkness that symbolized is a mystery.The caped rider galloping down the River Seine on a metal horse to deliver the Olympic flag bore a sinister resemblance to the pale horse rider in Revelation 6:8 representing death. It was also called out as counterfeiting Jesus’ walking on water (Matthew 14:22-33).A menage-a-trois stopped short of showing a full-blown sex act. It took place in France’s Bibliotheque National.Why was the Statue of Liberty depicted with a balloon hovering over it, shots on its face and arm and shredded clothing? Is that to be perceived as a threat of destruction? Or simply disdain for the US?Why was the Olympic flag raised upside down? What warning was that?How did the bearded man with long hair in a dress, or the headless woman singing do justice to the athletes or any Olympic sport?Rapper Snoop Dogg, hailed as an integral part of the Olympics, carried the torch ahead of the ceremony. Why choose the guy who wears a Baphomet necklace? (The horned pagan deity is associated with satanic and occult traditions.)Celine Dion and Lady Gaga? Excellent choices to fit with the theme.Dion sang Edith Piaf’s Hymne à l'amour from the Eiffel Tower. Remember Dion’s gender-neutral children’s Celinunuunu clothing. Many denounce the skulls, black toddler outfits and clothing carrying the phrase “New Order” as demonic. Whatever the truth of that, it's an odd fit for anOlympic event.Gaga sang Mon Truce n Plume, a French circus song. Gaga and her blood-soaked performances. Gaga who told Rolling Stone Magazine her stage shows were inspired by dreams about Illuminati rituals.“I have this recurring dream sometimes where there’s a phantom in my home. He takes me into a room, and there’s a blond girl with ropes tied to all four of her limbs. And she’s got my shoes on from the Grammys. Go figure — pyscho. And the ropes are pulling her apart,” said Gaga. “I never see her get pulled apart, but I just watch her whimper, and then the phantom says to me, ‘If you want me to stop hurting her and if you want your family to be OK, you will cut your wrist.’”The Olympic organizers apologized if they offended anyone — like the world’s almost 2.5 billion Christians — during the freakish, raunchy $1.5-billion production. Then they swiftly defended the clear mockery of Christianity. They weren’t sorry after all.No, there was no intention to “mock or shock,” the ceremony’s gay artistic director Thomas Jolly told The Associated Press after fiery condemnation about the parody depicting the Last Supper rippled across the globe.The ‘skit’ involving mostly freakishly dressed drag queens — and a transgender child — posing at a long table, was set to music with lesbian activist DJ Barbara Butch at the centre wearing a stupid, gaudy-looking crown.It continued with a man painted blue and covered only with a string of flowers and fruits laying in a platter of flowers. Many interpreted it to look like he was being served up as a Last Supper dish.Some claimed the skit was based on Dutch artist Jan Harmensz van Biljert’s 17th-century painting The Feast of the Gods. Nice try. For one, there’s no table in that painting. But there is one in the Last Supper.The official Olympic X account said it was merely an interpretation of Dionysus, the Greek God of wine and festivity.“The idea was to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus,” Jolly told media. Yay! A pagan party!“Above all I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion, not at all to divide,” he added.Slimy liar. Paris 2024 confirmed it did indeed have to do with the Last Supper. This guy’s not very creative if the only way he could send love was to mock the revered core of the Christian faith.Of course, French President Emmanuel Macron loved it! He defended Jolly. He said the ceremony “made our compatriots extremely proud.”“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a Left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” European Parliament member Marion Marechal, whose grandfather founded what is now the National Rally, France's leading far-right party, posted on X.Julien Odoul, spokesman for the National Rally, condemned it as a “a ransacking of French culture.”“Paris Games is a shame and dark stain on Olympic movement,” wrote UFC champion Islam Makhachev.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said the opening ceremonies demonstrate the “weakness and disintegration of the Western world.” Bingo!“Would they ever have dared to mock Islam in a similar way? Would they ever dream to mock a scene from the Quran in such a public way? We all know the answer to that,” thundered Australian Bishop Robert Barron. “What’s interesting here, is this deeply secularist, postmodern society knows who its enemy is. We Catholics should not be sheepish.”“Thousands of Christians in France gathered together in a breathtaking display of faith and unity. Who else thinks we need more of this? The mainstream media does not want you to SHARE this!” posted former president Donald Trump.“Unless there is more bravery to stand up for what is right, Christianity will perish,” posted Elon Musk.There are few braver than Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. Excommunicated Vigano, who once called Pope Francis “a servant of Satan,” condemned the “vile attack on God.”“Tolerance cannot be the alibi for the systematic destruction of Christian society, a society by which billions of honest and hitherto silent people identify themselves.”He urged Christians worldwide to organize with concrete actions starting with a boycott of the Olympic games and all sponsors.“Finally, the homosexual set designer (Jolly) who gave birth to this blasphemous and vulgar spectacle must repay the fee that Macronaides charged French taxpayers.”Chances of anyone getting punished or fired are slim to none.Ironically, gay 40-year-long British respected broadcaster Bob Ballard was cancelled and resigned from BBC and Eurosport for being a sexist because he made a joke that hurt no one. When the Australian women's freestyle relay team won the gold and walked off the pool deck, Ballard quipped about them “finishing up.”“You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make up,” he added.Drag queens were thrilled.“The opening ceremony did ruffle some feathers… and I LOVE it,” drag queen Nicky Doll wrote on Instagram.“And remember, to the ones that had their feathers ruffled seeing queerness on their screen: WE AIN’T GOING NOWHERE.”The organizers knew they could push it to the limits and get away with it. Why?Look at the mockery of Christianity in music and film awards ceremonies and performances by mega-stars including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and more. Horns, fire, mock —? — seances, demonic-looking performers. Eminem’s most recent album lists song titles Evil, Lucifer and Antichrist.We needn’t look to Paris to be sickened by debauchery. It’s under our noses. There was one victimized transgender child in the skit mocking the Last Supper. Drag kids are regularly exploited dancing for dollars in a pub or venue near you. To name only a handful: Nova Tropica, 14. Charlotte Couture, 14. Melodollie, approximately 14. Bracken 17 but performing since she was 10. Minor Disappointment, 19, performing five years. The pictures they post are as disturbing as what was ‘celebrated’ at the Olympics.Vigano’s right. Tolerance cannot be an alibi.Musk is right too.