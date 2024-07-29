Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Weirder, lower, weaker... what does this drag tableau have to do with sports?  

Like many people of faith and of no faith, Western Standard columnist Linda Slobodian is appalled at the gratuitous insult to Christianity offered as part of the Paris Olympics pageantry. Sadly, it finds its echo here in Canada where underaged boys routinely play in bars, portraying provocatively dressed underaged girls.
A major US advertiser has pulled its sponsorship of the Paris Olympics, following a staging of the famous 'Last Supper' painting, by drag queens.
