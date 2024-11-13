SLOBODIAN: What are we prepared to accept as normal?

“If we don’t get no justice, then you don’t get no peace.”So chanted, squawked, and bellowed protesters called to “emergency action” by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) to “shut down” an event Tuesday honouring former prime minister Stephen Harper with the Defender of Israel Award under the Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI.)This display came on the heels of the sickening revelation by Global News that two Iraqi Ottawa teens stand accused in an ISIS plot to bomb a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill. The father of one advocated getting rid of all Israelis on Facebook after the October 7, 2023, massacre of 1,200 Israelis by Hamas terrorists.But PYM supporters of Hamas and other terrorists gathered outside the Meridian Arts Centre in North York, many wearing the usual keffiyeh-style costume to hide their identity. Faced down by a wall of police on foot and horseback, they were on unusually good behavior. Possibly they noticed the water cannon on standby; they are known to be an excellent tool to disperse rowdy pro-terrorists hellbent on hurting, disrupting, and intimidating.That said, the police presence didn’t deter them from bullying people while wearing safety vests “acting as though they were marshals deputized to control access to public space.” Thugs seized authority to push Canadians around on Canadian streets. No one stopped them.And so, taxpayers must foot another enormous bill for another hate-fuelled anti-Jew protest devouring Canadian police service budgets. Meanwhile, when not openly targeting a former prime minister, or clogging streets with protests, terrorist supporters in Canada stalk and strike from the shadows threatening to “murder and rape.”.Israeli advocate Dahlia Kurtz, a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors who has a massive social media following, is one Canadian under these constant threats. That's because she exposes the bad players, works with law enforcement and raises awareness.Kurtz recently returned from Israel. While there, she visited the site of the Nova festival where 364 innocents were slaughtered while laughing Hamas terrorists filmed their gang rape, dismemberment and executions. She describes a nearby bomb shelter on the Nova festival grounds that still smelled like blood and iron a year after the attack. "I left that bomb shelter and my clothes smelled like blood and iron,” Kurtz told the Western Standard. “In that area it was 15 seconds from a bomb shelter, so maybe that was where people were killed.”In Canada, antisemitism runs deeper than meets the eye.Naturally, these thugs have a problem with the Defenders of Israel Program. It builds interfaith partnerships and advocates for protecting freedom, human rights and rule of law “while standing firm against forces that seek to destabilize both the West and Israel.” .Harper remains under threat. Why? He supports Israel. He understands the strength of Canada’s ally is vital to peace. Don’t we still terribly miss a great prime minister who protected all Canadians, has his priorities right, and is courageous enough to not waver from them?But let us leave that as a rhetorical question.We are saddled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who says we must be nice to Jews — under increasing threat — but loves to repeat conjured u,p claims that the real danger gripping Canada is Islamophobia.Under Trudeau, Canada is a weak link in the fight against terrorism. Not only has the Trudeau government reneged for years on supplying Israel — fighting on all sides for survival — with weapons.It continues to funnel millions to the proven corrupt United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) that employs anti-Jewish terrorists. Since 2016, Trudeau sent $286 million UNRWA’s way, according to Blacklock’s Reporter Wednesday.Over the years, nations including the Harper government suspended funds to UNRWA. The Liberals cut off, then in a blink of an eye resumed funding despite the participation of UNRWA employees in the Hamas slaughter that killed so many people, among them eight Canadians.Now the bloodlust shifted to Canadian soil.“Chilling details of a foiled ISIS plot to allegedly bomb our nation’s capital and Kill Jews,” wrote Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre on X.“After 9 years of Justin Trudeau, we have seen a 251% increase in hate crimes, antisemitic hate marches in our streets, attacks on synagogues and schools, and a growing number of terrorist attacks.”“Common sense Conservatives will protect our people and put an end to this festering violence and extremism.”Police were on hand, as they should have been, to protect Harper and attendees from radical predators. But protection evades others as hysteria builds.“You’ve seen the pogroms in Europe. The calls for them in Winnipeg, in Toronto, in Montreal,” said Kurtz. “Jewish children are the least safe in all of Canada. That’s my biggest concern.”“Winnipeg especially frightens me because I see from a distance and also because I investigate bad actors in this country. The bad actors in Winnipeg are posing a serious threat and escalating rapidly.”“I worry about the safety of Winnipeg as a whole. Specifically, Jews because first they come for the Saturday people then they come for the Sunday people.”Trudeau’s cabal has already targeted the ‘Sunday’ people — jailing pastors, declaring it “understandable” that churches are torched, banning prayer at public military functions. There’s no point in looking to them for protection.Or, in some cases, police.“Toronto police have failed us. Montreal police have failed us. It’s not just police. Police service boards tell them what to do.”“I’ve identified criminals to police who I have on video assaulting a Jewish mother and her son. Police have the address, their information, everything. Have they arrested them? No. This was Toronto.”Kurtz posted a video of the attackers on X. Caution: vulgar language.She also posted a gut-wrenchingly disturbing picture of the depth of the depravity in the celebration by Hamas supporters of the October 7 massacre. During a rally, someone (whereabouts unknown) is holding up a bloodied doll depicting a Jewish baby.Canada has a government with seeming “zero political will” to rein in the radicals.“It seems as though their will is to work with the people who are trying to destabilize and tear down Western civilization.”“When you have a prime minister who seems to be on board with that ideology, it makes it a whole lot easier for that to take place. It’s hastening. It’s getting worse.”“It’s an infiltration, systemically. We’ve been invaded in a way that they’re trying to take us down from the inside. They’re succeeding.”The resistance talk is about “globalizing the intifada by creating October 7 on an international level.”“It’s not just an attack on the Jews. This is an attack on Western civilization. Israel is the only democracy. It has the strongest ties to the western nations. If you break that link it makes Canada, the US, the UK more susceptible to the downfall of western civilization.”But Israel, a historically politically divided nation, is an example of good that will come out of this hate-infested fever.“What I noticed in Israel is I’ve never seen a country so united.”During her visit she met with the Arab owner of a restaurant.“He sat with me. He had Israeli flags decorating his entire restaurant blowing in the wind. The number of people in Israel that have come together … It’s a beautiful sense of unity I have never experienced in Israel. That teaches us here in Canada that when come together and we mobilize we can absolutely make a difference.”Kurtz is holding a Time To Mobilize event December 9 in Toronto to “save Canada from hate and extremism.”“This isn’t just a fight to save Jews and Israel. This is a fight to save Canada and Western civilization.”Kurtz, whose work has reached “more than a quarter-billion people around the world” offers a six-point plan.“Isn’t it crazy. I can't say where it is. We don't say the event location until the day of because we're under that much threat.”“I have thousands of people mobilizing to master-port ('overwhelm' Ed.) my account, to shut down my voice. I’m constantly receiving death threats, rape threats. In my face as well, in person.”But “taking a hit” now is a “far better alternative than what awaits us if we don’t do anything at all.”“I know what can happen. I don’t want it to happen.”It’s safe to assume that Harper feels the same way.Will Canadians step up to demand this cancer is eradicated from our midst?