Naked men in pride parade
Twitter

So, a bunch of naked men pranced, strutted, and rode bicycles past children all along Toronto’s 2023 Pride Parade route Sunday.

Some of the parade participants paused to playfully wash themselves off in a fountain surrounded by kids watching them.

Beers for queers

Bud Light float at 2023 Toronto gay pride parade.

(4) comments

rlevandosky
rlevandosky

Well next years parade will make this year’s parade child’s play( pardon the pun ) what with the new mayor. Maybe next year Sofie and Justin can have their children escort ( pun intended ) these naked perverts throughout the parade. Oh what fun…

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Linda, you hit the nail on the head. I keep wondering what rights these people want that they don't already have and that apply to all of us. Why do they find it necessary to engage in this repugnant behaviour?

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

How many times is the Western Inquirer going to show this disgusting gross picture of these perverts.

Report Add Reply
Lophi
Lophi

This is absolutely out the f control like everything with liberal/NDP

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.