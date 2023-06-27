So, a bunch of naked men pranced, strutted, and rode bicycles past children all along Toronto’s 2023 Pride Parade route Sunday.
Some of the parade participants paused to playfully wash themselves off in a fountain surrounded by kids watching them.
Nasty. Exhibitionists. Mockers of decency. How did Toronto police miss this? Seriously, why would they ignore it? Is this a new right for gay men, that they may walk about with no clothes where children are present? Shouldn't children be protected from indecent exposure and vulgarity?
Nothing about being naked in broad daylight on city streets in front of children promotes gay rights or safety. So, what’s the point?
Chasing ‘rights’ is too often used by some in the LGBTQ community as an excuse for lewd behaviours, weird compulsions and in some cases it seems, fixations on sexualizing children.
Everything about this behaviour intentionally flaunts and mocks basic decency. Although many deny it, it has the appearance of just one more tactic to groom and destroy innocent little minds and bodies.
Men displaying their genitals is indecent exposure. Who would want to do that? What’s the endgame?
One might equally ask why parents or guardians allow their children to be exposed to this. They’re not hip, they’re not cool, they’re not inclusive. Some would call them child abusers.
I would call them child abusers.
After all, adults can choose to attend or not attend a pride parade. Children dragged to them don’t have that choice.
If naked men pranced around a mall or anywhere else there would be charges and arrests. But raunchy behaviours in pride parades get applause, a pass, and financial sponsorships.
Everything 'pride' is championed and celebrated by many corporations — no questions asked, no limitations, no rules, no boundaries.
Bud Light and dozens of corporations including Tim Horton’s and Home Depot sponsored this parade and others. In the absence of any condemnation, must we assume they endorse the sick behaviour of men prancing naked in front of children?
Bud Light is a particular surprise. It's as though they have learned nothing from the $27-billion loss in stock value over the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. Yet, they were a big part of the Toronto parade, with a float and a stage with drag dancers wearing ugly costumes and nipple stickers.
Tuesday it was revealed the top Anheuser-Busch marketing executives responsible for Mulvaney — Group VP for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid — are gone.
So what? The beat goes on.
“In 2023, Bud Light Canada is also providing a total of $100,000 to various organizations supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community across Canada,” states its website.
Bud Light Canada launched several Pride beer cans, which featured the rainbow flag flying behind the logo.
“Bud Light Canada has been a proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years. This year, we're commemorating this milestone with Pride Toronto by featuring them on our can design, as well as continuing as the official beer sponsor of the festival,” states the website.
Fine, support pride. But if you have no concerns about gay men running around naked in front of children, that doesn't make you inclusive; it makes you shameful.
Over the years, pride parades have been rife with bondage scenes on floats, simulated sex acts, and grotesque displays of fake large sex organs.
They’ve increasingly gotten more vulgar. Nevertheless, the Toronto parade was a first for such extremes of nakedness to be on display. And why not? There’s never been any meaningful criticism of boundaries being crossed — often to the detriment of the larger LGBTQ community.
During New York City’s annual Drag March Friday, hundreds of drag queens and LGBTQ activists chanted “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”
Whether it is a warning or just mocking concerns of parents and educators who don’t want children exposed to raunchy drag queen shows, the arrogance is profound.
“And these people seriously wonder why society is turning against us?!” tweeted Gays Against Groomers. “SICKENING. [Their emphasis.] These people are doing more harm to our community than any actual bigot could ever hope to.”
Same goes for naked men prancing in Canadian pride parades. Politicians who refuse to condemn this are cowards. And that applies to Conservatives, Liberals and the NDP alike.
Many celebrate and push the ideology of Pride month, flags, and indoctrination in schools.
The rot and filth that's weaved into the parades is heartily endorsed — or ignored — by politicians of all stripes.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe all released statements that Pride Month is to be celebrated. Not a peep from anyone when the celebrations expose children to vulgarities they should be shielded from.
Increasingly, Canadians who cherish protecting the innocence of children aren’t allowed to, or are being punished when they protest. It’s intolerant, hateful, blah, blah, blah.
The victimhood spiel is wearing thin with Canadians, but is being generously propped up by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.
The federal government provided $1.5 million in emergency security funding to ensure 65 Pride festivals would be safe.
Safe from what? Canadians who peacefully protest all age-drag shows, drag queen story hour for children, indoctrination of sexual and gender ideologies in classrooms, youth being mutilated in irreversible transgender surgeries, the LGBT flag being given the same prominence and respect as the Canadian flag, and so on
Parents of all religious and ethnic backgrounds are rising up to demand that their children be left alone.
It’s safe to say they don’t drag their children to parades featuring naked creeps. Pity the children who are, with no one protecting their innocence.
Count on participants in next year’s pride parades stepping up the raunch. Why? Because they are sick. And because they can.
Well next years parade will make this year’s parade child’s play( pardon the pun ) what with the new mayor. Maybe next year Sofie and Justin can have their children escort ( pun intended ) these naked perverts throughout the parade. Oh what fun…
Linda, you hit the nail on the head. I keep wondering what rights these people want that they don't already have and that apply to all of us. Why do they find it necessary to engage in this repugnant behaviour?
How many times is the Western Inquirer going to show this disgusting gross picture of these perverts.
This is absolutely out the f control like everything with liberal/NDP
