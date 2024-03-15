Opinion

SLOBODIAN: What happens in Calgary to people who attack other people with a machete?

The drug-addicted, machete-wielding racist teen who attacked people at the Calgary Zoo in December has been found guilty. Now what do we do with him?
The drug-addicted, machete-wielding racist teen who attacked people at the Calgary Zoo in December has been found guilty. Now what do we do with him?Files
Loading content, please wait...
Machete Attack
Calgary Zoolights

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news