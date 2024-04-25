SLOBODIAN: What kind of mom lets autistic, trans, daughter, 14, do this?

A 14-year-old disabled, autistic Vancouver girl being transitioned to a boy is performing sexually suggestive shows at (sexual minority) bars in the city.Think it can’t get more disturbing? It does.This child abuse is promoted and defended by her mother. She, presumably, is making money letting her little girl dance for dollars from drunken cheering, leering adults.Anyone who gets a thrill out of watching this sometimes near-naked child — whose stage name is Nova Tropica — ‘dance’ sexually in stilettos or with strips of tape covering her breasts or in skimpy bathing suits, or spreading her legs on stage is a sick, sadistic freak.This is not entertainment. It is perversion.The minor, who was born female but identifies as a boy, has allegedly performed in at least three Vancouver adult bars that serve alcohol. How long she has been performing is unclear.Nova has often posted that she struggles with mental health issues. Both mom and her deny it has anything to do with the trans thing. Is that a medical diagnosis? Or did mom tell her to say that?Nova claims to be a “drag king.” She uploads her performances on YouTube. Who is videoing them? Proud mom? She admits to “monitoring” Nova’s social media posts.In one Instagram post Nova said she attended a July 2023 youth summer drag camp made available to children aged seven and older.In another Instagram post Nova called herself a “demon boy" and “everything Lucifer wants her to be.”What’s being done to this child is unbridled evil. It is extreme child exploitation.And Chrysta, the obscenely unfit mother... jail for a very long time, perhaps? A mother who betrays her child like this deserves no mercy.Nova must be apprehended — and, yes, should be examined for signs, or questioned about, sexual abuse. When it was suggested that an adult drag king “behaved inappropriately in messages” to Nova — it was to the adult’s defence that Chrysta leapt.She posted: “As @nova tropica parental unit, I monitor his online presence and can attest to the fact that there iss (sic) no basis for any claims of … being a predators (sic) or being appropriate in any way. Whoever is making these false accusations needs to grow up and realize what kind of implications saauch (sic) false accusations could have on someone’s loife (sic.)”More concerned about a drag king’s reputation than the torturous life she’s inflicting on her daughter. Isn’t she a gem. Certainly, she is not to be trusted.Where are protective child services and the police? Beat cops and vice regularly patrol in Vancouver bars. Any one of them who has looked the other way and done nothing to rescue this child should be publicly shamed, fired and criminally charged. But it took Reduxx, a pro-woman, pro-child safeguarding site and US-based Gays Against Groomers to cry out for this child at the mercy of this unfit mother and these debauched drunken wolves.Gays Against Groomers allege the child danced at three bars — The Fountainhead Pub, Steamworks Brew Pub, and The Junction.Are there no laws broken here?Gays Against Groomers called attention to and shared photos Nova posted on social media. Why?“It is easy to be outraged over a half-naked adult dancing for and collecting tips from children … It’s something Gays Against Groomers exposes with a heavy heart on a semi-regular basis. We’ve caught some scantily clad adult performers interacting with young children during some very provocative shows.”“But the crisis has reached a new low, and we’re distressed to report that some of these drag performers in Vancouver performing nearly naked with adults are children themselves. Three bars were named specifically by our source, accompanied by graphics advertising drag shows with underage performers.”Nova who uses he/him/they/it pronouns is taking testosterone that mother fought to get. In fact, on Instagram Chrysta pitied herself about the hard time she had trying to get the hormones since her daughter was age 11.The mental health issues she admits her daughter suffers are only because “he was born into a body that does not match who he is,” she wrote.“She also condemns the Canadian political parties attempting to pass legislation which would protect children from medical transitioning,” said Reduxx.Chrysta’s post responded to the People’s Party of Canada’s plan to “protect women and children from the harmful effects of gender ideology, such as banning men from women’s spaces and sports and banning genital mutilation surgeries and cross-sex hormones for minors.”In my opinion, that mom has serious issues...“I will not allow any government to MURDER my child. Forcing a child to live in a body that is not authentic to their person is MURDER,” she said in one post.But destroying a child’s soul and innocence is OK.Videos include Nova on stage dancing to Bubblegum B*tch in front of cheering spectators — a crowd of men and women — some giving her bills. Some hideous thing in drag jumps on stage with a mic encouraging everyone to applaud some more. And they do. Throw him in jail too for contributing to child abuse.“Even though this is recorded happening outside of the United States, not only do we feel a responsibility to sound the alarm for the sake of the safety of children in Vancouver, but we also know that this could be happening right under our noses and has simply not been properly reported,” said Gays Against Groomers. The report was based on a tip from a concerned Vancouver transgender man.“For safety purposes, our source wishes to remain anonymous, something we completely understand as tension around trans ideology has greatly increased in recent years and multiple trans-people have made headlines committing acts of violence.”Please explain how the pro-transgender bleating about altering drugs and mutilation being for the ‘good’ of children has helped this child.Or how librarians and politicians who fiercely defend the rights of drag queens to perform for children over parental objections aren’t contributing to child abuse.Fire them too. Enough of them inflicting their bankrupt morals on society.Children suffer and pay the price for these misguided fools.Nova Tropica.Does this horrifically victimized little girl performing on stage after stage after stage in bars even know her real name anymore?