SLOBODIAN: What took us so long to suspend funding Hamas killers?

Canada is among 15 nations that “paused” or forever “halted” direct financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Yet again, the scandal-plagued UNWRA’s dark underbelly is exposed. Perplexingly, many professed shock when it was revealed UNRWA employees joined the Hamas terrorist mob that raped, tortured, burned, shot, beheaded and massacred 1,200 Israelis on October 7.Shocked? Why? UNWRA’s ties to jihadists and antisemitic ideology poisoning young minds in UNRWA-operated schools that graduate hard-core terrorists has never been a secret. Just conveniently ignored.Twelve UNRWA staff members, nine employed by UNRWA schools and seven of them teachers, took time off work to join the savage massacre that didn’t spare infants or Holocaust survivors.They used UNRWA vehicles to hunt innocents.At least three of the 253 Israeli hostages allegedly are/were held captive in UNRWA employee’s homes.And 10% of UNRWA’s 13,000 employees in the Gaza strip have affiliation with Hamas and Islamic Jihad — terrorist groups that support jihad, martyrdom and killing Jews.Ninety are described as “hardened, fighters, killers.”Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), that moved into the Gaza strip to crush Hamas, find caches of weapons in facilities — schools and hospitals — associated with UNRWA.Over the years, UNRWA received hundreds of millions of Canadian tax dollars.“Canada has disbursed an average of $55 million annually to help meet the development and humanitarian needs of vulnerable Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza,” according to Global Affairs spokesperson Genevieve Tremblay.“Funding our trusted Canadian and international assistance partners directly benefits Palestinians through various programs, while ensuring that no money goes into the hands of Hamas,” reads a statement to the Western Standard.Last June, Canada pledged $100 million over four years to UNRWA. On October 12 it announced another $10 million for humanitarian assistance. On October 21, another $50 million was on the way to unnamed “trusted” partners.UNRWA has been a trusted partner. Canada only recently said it would pause funding to the disgraced agency.It’s hard to keep up with Canada’s contributions.After the October 7 attack, another $20 million was pledged. Another $40 million was pledged on Tuesday — not to be allocated to UNRWA. Yet.Last November, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly praised UNRWA and boasted about Canada being a “significant donor.”However, along with providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Canadians have contributed to paying the salaries of UNRWA reprobates and funding schools teaching children violence and hatred.How UNRWA spends our money is virtually impossible to accurately track, despite claims by Global Affairs that Canada “exercises enhanced due diligence and uses anti-terrorism clauses in partner agreements to prevent funds being diverted to terrorist groups.”UNRWA’s funding has always been contingent on no engagement in terror or involvement in incitement against Israel.Epic failure! Violations weren’t monitored after all by Canada, despite having designated Hamas a terrorist group.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who heads a body infected with antisemitism, claimed to be “horrified” by the “extremely serious allegations.”UNRWA’s Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini make a big deal about firing nine of the 12 staff members. Two are on the loose. One is dead.Those involved in “acts of terror” might even face criminal prosecution, said Lazzarini.The shameless buffoon admonished countries for halting UNRWA funding.Two million Palestinians depend on foreign aid for survival, he said.Under his watch the thieving Hamas steals stolen humanitarian aid to fund terrorism. Palestinian people’s cries about this injustice have gone unheeded.“It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminals acts against some individuals at a time of war, displacement and political crisis in the region,” lectured Lazzarini.Hypocrite. His staff were part of the mob that started the war, displacement, and political crisis!The European Union is reviewing funding commitments to UNRWA.The Netherlands, Italy and Estonia declared UNWRA is permanently cut off.The US, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Germany, Finland, France, Australia, Austria, Romania and Canada paused UNWRA, pending the outcome of an investigation.Calls for an investigation rippled across the globe. The UN’s Office of Internal Oversight said it will conduct an “urgent and comprehensive review.”This would be the same outfit that found nothing amiss after investigating widespread allegations of UNRWA’s questionable financial dealings.UNRWA’s annual aid hovers between $1.1 billion and $1.7 billion. About $363 million in pledged funds for 2024 is now at issue.Lazzarini downplayed involvement of his staff in the slaughter as “allegations.”Even UNWRA’s biggest cheerleaders don’t dispute the “credible” evidence Israeli authorities provided.Israel shared one of two dossiers with the UN. The second dossier, showing links between 190 UNRWA staff and Hamas, was obtained by a few media outlets.The 190 include teachers described as “hardened, fighters, killers” doubling as Hamas or Islamic Jihad militants. They were flagged based on documents, evidence and ID cards seized during the fighting.Also included are names and photos of 11 of the dirty dozen involved in the massacre.One was an UNRWA school counsellor who helped his son kidnap an Israeli woman, Reuters reported. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Monday there are “reports of two Israeli hostages being imprisoned in the home of a UNRWA teacher.”An UNRWA social worker coordinated terrorists’ vehicle and weapons supplies movements.Another joined in the massacre at Be’eri kibbitz. Yet another participated in the attack at the rave site where 360 were slaughtered.An Israeli official told Reuters 10% of UNRWA’s staff in the Gaza strip have some affiliation with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.“The terrorist organizations are cynically exploiting the residents of the Strip and the international organizations whose mission is to provide aid and in doing so are causing de facto harm to residents of the Strip,” reads the dossier.Will Telegram posts of a group of 3,000 UNWRA teachers celebrating the massacre, hailing Hamas as heroes, and glorifying jihadist education be investigated?This was exposed by the Geneva-based UN Watch that has long raised alarms about UNRWA.For two decades, the watchdog Institute for Monitoring Peace and Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) has exposed hate and violence taught in UNRWA schools. IMPACT-se identified more than 100 terrorist graduates.In 2017, the Harry Truman Research Institute audited UNRWA textbooks that all taught Israel must disappear.Canadians who think they’re paying primarily for food, water and medicine for needy Palestinians are grossly misled.Between 60% and 65% of UNRWA’s budget is spent on education. Grade 5 students are taught that martyrdom is an essential part of jihad.But last June, former International Development minister Harjit Sajjan said $100 million in UNWRA funding would meet basic needs of “poor and vulnerable” Palestinians — “emergency food assistance, health services, and improved water and sanitation services.”The federal government claimed UNRWA provides “stability” to the area.Through the Framework for Cooperation between Global Affairs Canada and UNRWA, Canada set requirements for compliance with Canadian anti-terrorism requirements.Taxpayer money will help “identify, monitor and follow up on neutrality violations” within the agency while boosting “transparency and accountability of UNRWA’s approach to humanitarian principles.”Last Friday International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen expressed “alarm” to Lazzarini about agency staff’s involvement in the massacre.“Canada has temporarily paused any additional funding to UNRWA while it undertakes a thorough investigation into these allegations.”Hussen’s satisfied with UNRWA investigating itself.“As UNRWA undertakes this investigation, Canada will not reduce its support to the people of Gaza. Canada will continue to work with other partners to provide life-saving assistance to civilians in Gaza.”With UNRWA’s known attachment to Hamas, why haven’t “other partners” been enlisted to help people in the Gaza strip?Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government halted UNRWA funding in 2010 because of its Hamas ties.Trudeau resumed funding in 2016. In 2018, citing UNRWA/Hamas ties, former Republican US president Donald Trump cut off funding.In 2021, Democrat US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced funding was restored.The US was first to pause funding last week.“We haven’t had the ability to investigate ourselves, but they are highly, highly credible,” said Blinken, referencing the dossiers.So, another investigation into UNRWA.How many are needed?Investigations date back to 2009 when James Lindsay, former general counsel for the agency, published a scathing report.Lindsay concluded UNRWA, driven by extremist political thought, was abysmally failing Palestinians by keeping them in a state of refugeehood.Well, holding the Palestinians hostage like that is job security.This sickening scandal of terrorists on UNRWA’s (our) payroll will blow over.Poorly monitored international aid to UNRWA will resume. That’s it.