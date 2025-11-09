SLOBODIAN: When ‘feminists’ attack real women — The Left’s war on Melania Trump and Erika Kirk

Two strong, gracious women striving to make this world a better place were honoured at the Fox News' 2025 Patriot of the Year Awards on Thursday.Claws shot out in a flash.First Lady Melania Trump, whose husband, President Donald Trump, survived a July 2024 assassination attempt, was named Patriot of the Year. Two months after her husband’s assassination, Erika Kirk, now the CEO of Turning Point USA, accepted the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award, which will “embody Kirk’s enduring mission of faith, family, and free speech.” .RATH: Revenge of the Smith.Both women are desperately needed, inspiring, incredible role models for girls navigating difficulties in a world rigged against them. Girls are betrayed by the United Nations, Supreme Court of Canada, politicians, educators, the sports world, and fashion magazines.Some despise Trump and Kirk not only because of who they married but because of their accomplishments and values they boldly champion.Race-baiters take a run at them because they're white. The jealous loathe them because they're beautiful. They are mocked because they cherish motherhood. The wicked lamented that Trump's husband survived. Following her husband's death, Kirk's children received kidnapping and death threats. So, it's no surprise that when they were honoured, social media lit on fire with lewd, insulting comments and lies about them both — all trash talk not worth repeating. Wow, those toxic dudes that Rambo-fems accuse of holding women back can be nasty. Oh wait, certainly, idiot men chimed in. But a barrage of attacks came from females who can't stand decent, powerful, smart, God-fearing women — basically, everything they themselves aren't. Society is contaminated with terrible role models who demonize men to weaken the nuclear family. Their behaviour and messaging can sway impressionable girls to become as entitled, lonely, miserable, hateful, sexually confused, angry, and bat-sh*t crazy as they are. These women complain about toxic men as venom sprays from their potty-mouths. They snort like bull elephants. Bray like donkeys. Scream like foxes. Laugh like hyenas. And strike like cobras in the streets or videos they post.Then the delicate darlings girlie cry that they're the victims when arrested or fired for threats and attacks. Think of the protesting women who spit on, curse, kick, punch, throw things at, and block US ICE agents arresting illegals — child molesters, rapists, gang members, murderers, human traffickers, and drug dealers. Some of those gals pack a lot of bulk and fury. Often it takes three, maybe five, burly agents to bring down one and slap on the cuffs. As they discharge F-bombs, twist and resist, their T-shirts ride up, and their sweatpants slide down. Such eye candy displayed on those pavements! No siree, former high-fashion model Melania Trump, who is fluent in five languages and elegantly wore a flowing black gown at the ceremony, doesn't hold a candle to these babes. These crazies defend monsters. Trump was recognized for her work on behalf of children and families and the Take It Down Act to protect victims from revenge porn, deepfake, or non-consensual intimate imagery. Girls are up against forces that impede happiness and success by torpedoing them from all directions — social media, classrooms, even the home.And mighty institutions.The International Day of the Girl is celebrated on October 11. This year's theme was "The girl I am, the change I lead." This day, declared by the UN, a cesspool of corruption and failure, is supposed to inspire girls. Under the UN's purported watchful eye, the number of girls (and boys) worldwide falling victim to human trafficking, pornography, and slavery dramatically increases annually, yielding predators hundreds of billions of dollars.Many member nations advocate old men marrying child brides and lashing or stoning women for not covering their heads with hijabs or wearing head-to-toe burkas. It's mostly coerced, seldom voluntary, and always dehumanizing.The day is promoted by UNICEF, riddled over the years with rape and child sex ring scandals. The US recently eliminated $137 million in funds to UNICEF, citing wasteful spending.Last month, in a chilling decision — a blow to girls and boys — the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the one-year mandatory sentence for accessing or possessing child pornography. The dangerous decision, based on outlandish "what-ifs," was read by Justice Michelle Moreau. Nice role model for girls. Also last month, Glamour UK Magazine, headed by Samatha Berry, awarded the Women of the Year Award to nine people — one fat, some skinny, black, white, and Asian. Long nails, breasts, lighting, and makeup couldn't camouflage broad shoulders and masculine features because, well, they're men. The transgender recipients gushed about "sisterhood" — a phrase coined in 1968 — as they stuck it to females with Berry's blessing. Girls haven't, as feminists say, "Come a long way, baby." They've been hijacked by shameless, opportunistic transgenders and powerful women.Some women will stomp other women with their high heels or manly boots — whatever the preferred footwear choice — if they dare to challenge their madness. Think J.K. Rowling, accused of being transphobic because she stands up for women. How they tried to cancel her! She rebuked Glamour. "I grew up in an era when mainstream women's magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier. Now mainstream women's magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are," she wrote on X.Think Premier Danielle Smith, scorched for wanting to remove inappropriate sexual books from schools and advocating for parental rights. Among her harshest critics are female teachers who prioritize pronouns and sexual content over math.Think pretty much any strong female who stands her ground and doesn't run with the howling woke pack. Girls will find out no matter how hard they work, how skilled they are, life sometimes isn't fair. There was a time when incompetent women had to sleep their way into a job or promotion. Maybe some still do. But DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) promoted by women saves them the trouble now.That's how qualified women are victimized. The other stuff thrown around by girls who grew up to be morons and want to keep females weak, angry, and bitter is trash. In her speech, Trump offered sterling advice. "Be relentless in experimentation. Never stop trying new things. Keep pushing yourself to grow both intellectually and personally. Embrace different perspectives, even opposing ones. Open your mind. Then change the world through your talent and hard work," said Trump.She cautioned about social media and artificial intelligence, the "digital candy for the next generation." "Sweet, addictive, and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children. But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs, and sadly affect emotions and even be deadly."Girls must pick role models wisely. Pick someone like her. Not nutbars who target good women instead of fighting for you.