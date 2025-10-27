SLOBODIAN: When ostriches and whales die, so does Canada

The ramifications of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) invading Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC, to seize its herd run far deeper than government goons hellbent on culling healthy ostriches. The planned slaughter of 300-330 birds asymptomatic of avian flu (H5N1) — no matter how CFIA tries to justify it while rejecting other options — is distressing, unethical, cruel, and, experts say, unnecessary.What has unfolded at Universal is further proof since Freedom Convoy 2022 that personal freedom, property rights, justice, national sovereignty, and government accountability and transparency are an illusion in Canada. .OLDCORN: Saskatchewan should follow Alberta’s lead on drug courts and learn from Portugal.As is the notion that life — animal or human — is safeguarded. Ostriches and 30 beluga whales facing euthanasia in a closed Niagara Falls marine amusement park are in jeopardy. Babies surviving botched abortions are left to die unattended. Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) numbers soar from a diabolical push to force it on vulnerable people and expand non-terminal eligibility criteria.The Liberal government answers to no one. There are no robust federal opposition leaders willing to confront critical issues like farmers under siege. Canada is so damaged I'm in the camp that believes hope for recovery from moral decay and crushed rights is slim.This assault on the farm's owners, Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski, is another reminder that when the government targets you and sics the RCMP to bar you from your land, confiscate your property, arrest you, fine you, and force you to run up legal bills. You're on your own. Nothing changed since the Liberals and an army of bureaucrats and police waged a campaign of tyranny throughout and beyond the COVID 'pandemic.' Unelected CFIA bureaucrats and the World Health Organization (WHO), that endorsed and forced vaccines leading to death and serious illnesses, still run the show.CFIA operates in unrestrained secrecy, summons the RCMP to enforce its dirty deeds, and uses WHO guidelines to carry out the ostrich cull. WHO is heavily funded and influenced by Jeffrey Epstein's pal Bill Gates, who promotes culling the global human population and wants us to eat bugs until we die. Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada granted an interim stay on the cull. It's deciding on hearing a last-ditch appeal or giving CFIA the go-ahead. Some suspect the birds only CFIA and RCMP can access are already being killed. A recently released video shows Mounties emptying huge dumpsters at a gravel pit near the Universal farms, then escorting them to a disposal site. CFIA issued a statement Wednesday, declaring it "has respected, and will continue to respect, all orders and decisions of the courts throughout the ostrich farm legal process."It claimed the disposal bins "manage waste from its daily operations" like garbage from meals, personal protection equipment and supplies and "have not been used to remove dead ostriches or ostrich body parts." Prove it. Let someone in to count the herd. A petition to save the ostriches claims: "CFIA's custody of these birds has raised serious animal welfare concerns, with witnesses reporting dehydration, injuries, and inadequate care for these large ratites."Again, let someone in to confirm CFIA's claim it "continues to provide feed, water and bedding with CFIA veterinary oversight" for the herd it's itching to kill.These bureaucrats flip a finger at transparency while stretching undermanned police resources..Crime riddles BC. Canada Border Services Agency is hunting 32,000 foreign fugitives Ottawa lost, the Commons Public Safety Committee heard on Friday. Agents could use help finding fugitives hiding out in BC. But a small army of Mounties — not suited up to protect themselves from plague — are seconded to garbage detail in between arresting farmers and supporters. Premiers Danielle Smith and Doug Ford took a stand against the cull. As did People's Party of Canada leader Max Bernier. Considering what's at stake, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre offered a pat response. Concerned Canadians who contact their MPs are told area Conservative MP Scott Anderson, basically flying solo trying to stop the cull, is "monitoring the situation." Monitoring has accomplished squat..Where's the pressure to stop the slaughter? Support for farmers? Well, the Calvary showed up — from across the border.Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the US Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the ostriches. US billionaire John Catsimatidis, Red Apple Group CEO, pledged to help fund Universal's legal bill running into hundreds of thousands of dollars — above a $20,000 fine CFIA levied. The ostriches have been part of scientific research to study antibody production. Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, with Japan's Kyoto Prefectural University, who works with the farm owners, says studies involving the live birds could be beneficial to developing antibody solutions for diseases and allergens. I wonder if the greedy, controlling Big Pharma is okay with that?The ostriches remained symptom-free since H5N1 was detected in the herd last December. Hundreds of migratory ducks that settled in a barn infected them. About 15% of the herd died. The CFIA claims the 85% that lived present a health threat to humanity. If that's so, why didn't people on the farm exposed to the herd get sick despite testing positive for H5N1 antibodies?.The CFIA tested two dead birds that came back H5N1 positive. The owners want the surviving birds to be independently and individually tested. The CFIA resists. Why?In an interview with Rebel News, Dr. Steven Pelech, a UBC professor and Kinexus Bioinformatics Corp. President, punched holes in the claim by Dr. Cathy Furness, the CFIA's deputy chief veterinarian, that the ostriches had a highly virulent, "enhanced pathogenicity" mutant avian flu strain. Pelech said it was scientifically unlikely and the diagnosis "based on over-cycled PCR tests, is inherently flawed." Remember those condemned doctors who disputed the force-fed COVID 'science?' They were right.Farmers' rights in Canada and worldwide are under attack. Gates, China, and other foreign entities scoop up farmland to take control over what we eat. Dire warnings that agriculture is under assault are legit. WHO's plan to control pandemic management is real and far-reaching..Last January, President Donald Trump withdrew the US from WHO, citing its "mishandling" of the 'pandemic' and other global health crises, failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and inability to demonstrate independence from inappropriate member state political influence. Canada? A pencil is sharpened to sign WHO's Pandemic Agreement, adopted in May, handing over control of Canada's pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. Canada says it's "negotiating" this and that before it's ratified. The US/Canada tariff dispute proves the Liberals can't negotiate their way out of a paper bag. They do, however, excel at targeting Canadians and obliging WHO. We saw the impact of WHO's influence during the crackdown on Freedom Convoy truckers peacefully protesting our crushed rights and freedoms. Astute minds knew it was only time before the next crackdown. Next time arrived when CFIA invaded Universal. If CFIA gets away with this, it'll be only a matter of time until next time..Now, to the whales. The park closed in 2024 following years of mismanagement, lawsuits, and scandals over keeping its land and sea animals in inhumane conditions. It was convicted of animal cruelty for mistreating bears. Poor quality water distressed marine animals. Since 2019, 19 belugas and one orca died there.This month, the financially strapped owners threatened to euthanize the belugas if the feds don't bail them out. Animal rights activists accuse the "repugnant" operators of blackmailing the government, which, to its credit, blocked export permits and the sale of the whales to be exploited at the substandard Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China. Those poor whales can't be released into the ocean. They have nowhere to go — unlike the ostriches belonging to heartbroken farmers who love them like pets. With dignity, these farmers stand tall against militant forces, seen and unseen, bravely fighting for their ostriches, their rights, our rights, our health via their search for a possible huge medical breakthrough. Unlike cowardly politicians and apathetic fellow Canadians who choose to live on their knees.