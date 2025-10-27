Opinion

SLOBODIAN: When ostriches and whales die, so does Canada

CFIA goons and timid politicians have turned the nation into a slaughterhouse of rights — where ethics, freedom, and decency are the next to be culled.
Ostriches
OstrichesSource: GoFundMe / Save Our Ostriches
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Whales
Opinion
Opinion Column
Marineland
ostrich cull in BC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news