Opinion

SLOBODIAN: When radical activists pose as journalists

Khafeh, a dessert said to be handed out by terrorist groups after brutal attacks. The picture was posted by the editor of an Arabic-language newspaper, following the October 7 attacks in Israel.
Khafeh, a dessert said to be handed out by terrorist groups after brutal attacks. The picture was posted by the editor of an Arabic-language newspaper, following the October 7 attacks in Israel.Facebook.
Loading content, please wait...
Nazih Khatatba
Warren Kinsella
October 7

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news