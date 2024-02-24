SLOBODIAN: Whose side are the Trudeau Liberals really on? Anybody's?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal approach to the Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas wars is helter-skelter messy. And it involves some sleight of hand.What the Liberals say to Canadians — virtuous chatter about protecting lives and democracy to hawk taxpayer-funded policies — contradicts what they do and equally important, refuse to do.In Ukraine’s case, there’s no expiry date on sending aid, which is already at the $9-billion mark. Israel however, has been cut off from military exports from Canada. But Russia hasn’t. And Hamas terrorists benefit from millions in Canadian cash — impossible to track — flowing into the Gaza strip.How much more garbled can one get?The two-year Russia/Ukraine war has spilled blood of hundreds of thousands. To the delight of warmongers and profiteers, there's no end in sight.And there’s Canada, aiding the war effort for both Russia and Ukraine.The Liberals will look for ways to send more ammunition and military supplies to Ukraine and will “be there for Ukraine with as much as it takes for as long as it takes,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Nova Scotia Thursday.So what if Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky petulantly refused to negotiate peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin. So what if $40 million (known) ammo aid for soldiers in the trenches was stolen by greedy Kyiv crooks under Zelensky’s watch.Canada will “deliver for Ukrainians who are fighting for their country but also fighting for all of ours,” said Trudeau.This from the guy who systematically depleted and demoralized the Canadian Armed Forces, most recently demanding the Department of National Defence trim $1 billion from its budget.Canada’s commitment to Ukraine includes donating 800 SkyRanger R70 drones made by Teledyne in Waterloo that carry up to 3.5 kilograms of cargo. The $95 million-drones are part of a $500 package announced in June.“These drones are going to help Ukraine's front-line troops assess targets and threats quickly with accuracy and effectiveness,” Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Monday in Toronto.But wait! Ukraine’s infrastructure is also being demolished and front-line troops are being killed, with the help of Canadian-made drone parts and detonators used by Russia to continue its “aggression” against Ukraine.“Conservatives are dismayed and deeply concerned by the discovery of Canadian-made components in Iranian drones that have been used by Russia in its illegal invasion to attack Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure,” said Conservative Michael Chong, shadow foreign affairs minister in a joint statement with James Bezan, national defence shadow minister Thursday.“These lethal combat drones, such as the Shahed-136, are known as suicide or kamikaze drones because they explode upon reaching their target. Canadian parts are being used in these drones even though the Liberal government supposedly sanctioned the Iranian manufacturers.”Who are the Liberals afraid of offending? Iran? Constituents profiting from selling the parts?Russia evades sanctions by purchasing Canadian-made electronic detonators that also “end up in land mines meant to kill Ukrainians,” said the Conservatives.“The diversion of Canadian military exports to Russia are arming Putin’s war machine and costing the lives of innocent Ukrainians. They are also a violation of the arms export permits granted by the Trudeau government.”The Conservatives demanded the Liberals call an investigation into the violation and to end these exports.Meanwhile, the Liberals repeated proclamations that Israel has a right to defend itself ring hollow. In fact, at every turn the Liberal government attempts to thwart Israel’s ability to do that.Betrayal against our ally #1: Canada couldn’t get a yea vote in fast enough last December when it supported a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire — that only Israel would be expected to oblige — in the Israel-Hamas war.The Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis, including children, women and Holocaust survivors wasn’t even mentioned. While bodies were still being found, Hamas chortled that the massacre was just a “rehearsal” and vowed to unleash more savagery. Israeli moved into the Gaza strip to annihilate Hamas and to protect its citizens.Betrayal against our ally #2: Canada sent millions of dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian Refugees despite overwhelming evidence that it worked as an arm of Hamas, designated a terrorist group by Canada and other countries.Former prime minister Stephen Harper cut UNRWA funding in 2010 because aid was diverted to terror groups. Trudeau started the funding again and subsequent findings prove Harper was right.The Israeli Defence Forces discovered a Hamas tunnel with a network of computers under UNRWA headquarters in Gaza. About 30 UNRWA employees participated in the massacre. At least two of them held hostages in their homes.The Liberal government announced it would “pause” funds to UNRWA — after it sent $48 million of a $100 million funding pledge it had made last year. Despite, years of warnings about UNRWA’s ties to terrorism, Canada charged on funding Hamas’ terror campaign against Israel.The latest betrayal was revealed Thursday by the National Post that reported Canada stopped issuing export permits to companies wanting to sell Israel military equipment on orders from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly’s office.The Post reported that Global Affairs Canada was instructed to “delay issuing permits that are required for weapons, firearms and components that could have a military use.”The Post reported that Access to Information documents obtained by The Maple revealed Canada authorized $28.5 million worth of military export permits since Oct. 7. Global Affairs said permits currently open are for “non-lethal equipment.”Reminds us of when former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko appealed to the US for military assistance in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. Former president Barak Obama sent blankets and night-vision goggles. Ukraine wasn’t provided serious weaponry until after former president Donald Trump was elected.So now Israel is getting similar treatment from Canada’s Liberals. Even Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s call for a “two-state” solution is naïve. Hamas and the radical Palestinians laugh at that. Their goal is to wipe Israel off the map.But Canada betrayed its ally and buckled to a rising international antisemitic push to stop aiding Israel’s war effort on the grounds that the Palestinian people are bearing the brunt of the suffering even though Israel has made great efforts to protect civilians. They are suffering. But Hamas is solely to blame.Yet the focus has cleverly shifted away from why the IDF declared war and refuses to back down to let Hamas regroup, build up, and attack again.Too many choose to ignore the hell unleashed on Israeli citizens and are anxious to portray Israel as the only villain.Again, last week Joly called for a “sustainable ceasefire” and a hostage deal. About 240 were taken hostage Oct. 7. Half were freed. And 31 held in captivity have been confirmed dead.This latest Canadian call from Joly for a ceasefire coincided with Israel releasing a report Wednesday compiled by the Association of Rape Crisis Centres in Israel (ARCCI) on the extreme sexual violence unleashed on men, women, and children during the attack and while held hostage.Sheer sadism. Gang rapes. Phycological torture. Terrorists shot, cut, and mutilated female and male sexual organs and body parts with knives. They inserted weapons into their victims. They videoed themselves laughing.“Hamas’s attack included violent acts of rape, accompanied by threats with weapons, and in some cases targeted towards injured women,” states the report.“Many of the rapes were carried out as a group, with the participation of violent terrorists. Often, the rape was perpetrated in front of an audience — partners, family, or friends — in a manner intended to increase the pain and humiliation of all present.”“Hamas terrorists hunted young women and men who fled the Nova festival (364 slaughtered), and according to testimonies, dragged them by their hair amid screams. The actions targeted women, girls, and men. In most cases, the victims were killed after or even during the rape.”Let’s not forget the beheadings and victims burned alive — including babies.The report is before a UN trying to force Israel to protect itself with both hands tied behind it back.And Canada’s Liberals, flanked by the NDP, support this. They’ve forsaken Canada's ally Israel, while Russian drones with Canadian parts target our ally Ukraine.