SLOBODIAN: Why does AHS still want to vaccinate babies for COVID?

Why is Alberta Health Services (AHS) still promoting COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for children six months and older?The answer will likely infuriate you. Hint: It appears that what Theresa Tam dictates is the gospel AHS remains devoted to.The AHS website still features a ridiculous COVID-zilla “game” with cartoon characters peddled as a “fun” way to help children and youth understand the “importance of protecting themselves against the COVID-19 beast.”Why this “game” is still there is a fair question to ask considering the alleged ‘pandemic’ is long over and vaccine-injury evidence mounts — including admitted risk by the US Food and Drug Administration of seizures and myocarditis in children.For victims of all ages suffering injuries, the ‘beast’ actually lurked in the vaccines themselves.Many have raised the alarm on verified risks and dangers posed by the vaccines. Despite class action lawsuits, millions of dollars paid by the federal government to compensate for deaths and vaccine-injured many — including AHS — argue the risks are minimal, outweighing the benefits.And, despite so much yet unknown, they’re willing to still offer up children — infants! — to the experimental vaccines.Cochrane’s Ron Voss, a retired industrial lab researcher with a PhD in chemistry, raised concerns in a January 9 email to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.The response he finally received three months later was disturbing. And infuriating.“I was shocked by this. Maybe I shouldn’t be. They live in a bubble. They haven’t seen anything, know nothing. They’re still back in 2020,” he said.In a nutshell? AHS abides by and trusts Health Canada — run by Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, who has close informal ties to the World Health Organization (WHO.) “Tam’s still the hero. Shockingly, the AHS and the UCP government apparently have not learned anything over the past three years. In particular, I am upset that they are still pushing this gene therapy on children as young as six months,” Voss told the Western Standard.Voss, who ran in the 2023 election as a Wildrose Loyalty Coalition candidate, said he’s acting as a concerned grandfather and not on behalf of any political affiliation.He contacted LaGrange after Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo —respected researcher and Harvard Medical School graduate — issued a January 3 health bulletin and called for a “halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines,” citing safety concerns that the technology delivers DNA contaminants to people’s cells and weren’t “appropriate for use in human beings.”.Voss included Ladapo’s bulletin in the email to LaGrange.“While former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the AHS trumpeted that the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ were ‘safe and effective’ with no basis for such a declaration, these gene-therapy products have since been revealed to be neither safe, nor effective,” wrote Voss.“And yet, shockingly, the AHS at its web site, offering ‘COVID-19 Information for Albertans,’ is still pushing the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, really gene therapy, and, most alarming, for Albertans as young as six months, even including a game,‘COVID-zilla’ encouraging children to take the ‘vaccine.’”“I would suggest that you get out from under the AHS bubble and consult with Dr. Ladapo on this matter. You, as well, should hereby be fully aware of the contaminants and the potential human risks, and cannot claim at some point in the future after possible untold human damage, that you did not know.”He noted that Ladado posted on X “As always, Florida will put scientific integrity and the safety of our citizens above profit-fuelled agendas.”“Will you do the same, that is, put ‘the safety of our citizens above profit-fueled agendas’ and put a halt to the injection of these COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ into the arms of Albertans, especially the children?” wrote Voss.Three months later … “Please be assured that COVID‑19 vaccines undergo rigorous review by Health Canada for quality, safety, and effectiveness. Comprehensive technical information is published for authorized vaccines. Evidence from studies worldwide indicate that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, prevent severe outcomes and have saved lives,” reads an April 11 response.Voss was provided links to numerous sites — including alberta.ca/vaccine — that noted Health Canada has “authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and older. It states: Getting all the recommended doses helps protect children from getting severely sick from COVID-19 infection.So what if real experts have repeatedly proven that children particularly aren’t at risk from CODID-19.“Non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Novavax) are available in Alberta, such as Novavax, to those who do not wish to take a mRNA vaccine and more information is available by calling Health Link at 811.”But the AHS website defines eligibility as:• Anyone 6 months of age and older can receive an mRNA XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine. • Anyone 12 years of age and older can receive the Novavax XBB.1.5 (non-mRNA) vaccine.Oh, and Albertans now have the option of “personal choice” regarding immunization.Voss replied in an April 11 email.“Given the overreach by the federal government, I am astounded by your trust in the Trudeau government and Theresa Tam and Health Canada after all they put us through the past 3 years!”“The vaccines were released by the U.S. FDA under emergency use authorization. There was no way that they can be declared safe. Sadly, you are perpetuating the lie that the ‘vaccines’, really gene therapy, are ‘safe and effective’ as was trumpeted by former Premier Kenney.”“As far as this gene therapy being safe and saved lives, have you any familiarity with VAERS, the Voluntary Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System?” “Serious side effects are rare. What universe are you living in?”Voss suspected “somebody from AHS” composed the reply.“She’s a minister, but she didn’t write that. Her staff or her bureaucrats wrote that. One thing it tells me is that there’s a depth to the administration perspective on things, an ideology that probably dominates.”“We’ve got our influential deep state, which is really the administration, the bureaucracy. Even with climate change, that’s deep within our government.”“Alberta pushes back on Trudeau especially with climate change and all that. And here you’re appealing to Health Canada as some kind of authority that has influence on us.”Nonetheless, LaGrange should be held responsible, Voss said.“I call upon Premier Smith, to immediately ask for your resignation for the sake of the health and welfare of the citizens of Alberta, especially the children, he wrote in the email to her.”No worries. He said Smith hasn’t replied to any emails he sent her.“La Grange is basically saying that we have assurance that they are safe and effective because Health Canada tells us that.”“I’m not happy with that. And I don’t have this sense that its safe an effective. Effective in what way? They said the vaccines prevented you from getting COVID, transmitting it. Both of those are now known to be untrue.”“She said it saves lives. Well, we’re hearing all kinds of things about how there are excess deaths and more turbo cancers. I don’t even know if there’s a way to possibly proved it saved lives. You can say it, but there’s no way you can possibly prove it. It’s just a statement that has no basis in actual fact.”So much has come out, continues to come out about adverse effects — and how ill-informed Health Canada claims it was.“I’m hearing that Health Canada somehow didn’t know about these DNA fragments. Now there is some kind of concern. It might cause some problems. That’s the point.”Last month Health Canada said Pfizer “chose not to” inform them about DNA in the COVId-19 vaccines that contain Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA sequence. SV40 is an “emerging human pathogen” that “induces cancer,” according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).AstraZeneca recently withdrew its COVID-19 vaccine worldwide months after it acknowledged a rare and dangerous side effect.The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria can cause a rare and dangerous side effect.Meanwhile, Voss said the intent of his emails to LaGrange was to “at least stop vaccinating children.”He made a plea.“I hope that you can break free from that echo chamber of bureaucrats who surround you and contend that these jabs are ‘safe and effective’ and carelessly push them onto Alberta children ...”Here’s another idea — lose the COVID-zilla garbage. It’s nothing but a cheap tactic to inspire fear so people will submit. Even though children may pay a big price.