SLOBODIAN: Why does defiant shoplifter’s indigenous identity matter to CBC?

Race was inexplicably injected as a factor in a ruckus created when a resisting shoplifter was forcibly taken to an “employees only” room by security guards in a Winnipeg Dollarama. A witness figured the shoplifter — later found by responding Winnipeg police to be in possession of methamphetamine and with two outstanding warrants — should have been handled differently.But only because she is indigenous.Does that mean if this shoplifter was, say, white, the behaviour of two security guards leading her to a backroom — each holding an arm as she twisted, fought, cried, and yelled — would have been acceptable and considered culturally appropriate?”So much for the Criminal Code defining a crime as a crime, regardless of the perpetrator’s skin colour.The unidentified 32-year-old was arrested, taken into police custody, and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine. She was released.CBC News saw fit to report the race comments opined by the shopper who, according to the article, appeared to have witnessed and videoed only part of the incident last Wednesday.The race factor does make for a juicier story in what was an unfortunate incident involving a woman who got caught stealing in Manitoba where there’s been a sharp increase in violence and retail theft — and injured, assaulted workers.Dollarama is investigating whether third-party security employees violated protocol when dealing with shoplifters. That’s the story, not racial profiling, or cultural insensitivity, or whatever the intent to needlessly highlight the shoplifter’s Indigenous heritage.CBC tagged it with: WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.It also contains a disturbing lack of details about behaviour of all involved that occurred before what was provided in the video. Was she already resisting being detained until police arrived? Let us see the store’s security footage before judgement is passed.The witness “saw two security guards pinning a woman” to the ground, reported CBC, adding that she said, “she appeared to be Indigenous.”And that matters why? If she would have been white, would it still have been deemed worthy of reporting?“They were roughing her up. She was laying on the ground, helpless, and that guy had his knee on top of her (back), and she's a small lady,” said the witness.No video was provided of a knee on her back. That’s a serious accusation that still triggers outrage. Remember the burning, looting, riots and destruction over George Floyd, the fourth anniversary of his death just passed.After that, the witness started recording the incident on her cellphone.It's reasonable to ask if there was methamphetamine in the shoplifter’s system at the time. If so, that could have contributed to her having to be restrained to be subdued. Even “small ladies” on methamphetamine can be difficult to handle.CBC reported the shoplifter was “dragged” by security guards. The video is unpleasant to watch but doesn’t quite reflect her being dragged.The woman yells that she doesn’t want to be taken there.“We already arrested you,” said a security guard.A store employee assured another shopper that the woman wouldn’t be hurt.“We have a licence, and we are justified to arrest people in the case of shoplifting,” explained a security guard.The door was held open the entire time. The shoplifter was taken out of sight to the back of the room. The female shopper filmed through the crack between the wall and the door.The shoplifter was wailing. “Let me go.” And “I want to get out.”CBC reported that “one employee urged her to calm down” before the video ended.But it didn’t mention that someone in the room assured the howling shoplifter putting up a fight, “We’re not going to hurt you.” Someone said, “Please watch your head, I don’t want you to hurt yourself.”Nonetheless, the female witness said she was angry at how it was handled.“There are more ways to handle it more properly, especially with an Indigenous woman,” she told CBC.Pray tell how?She wants to see cultural sensitivity training introduced at the store, said CBC.Exactly how should an Indigenous thief be treated differently than a white, black, Arabic, or Asian thief?“They should have just waited for the cops to come instead of taking her to the back.… Roughing her around like that is uncalled for.”Did they take her to the back of the store for the sake of other customers? Were there children that should have been shielded from the profanities and the commotion?If racism was a factor, there’s absolutely nothing in the video or witness account of what happened to back it up.Although CBC edited the video to block profanities and shield faces, the guards appear to be white. And, if it was them yelling profanities, that would absolutely have been reported.But, the race angle fits the critical race theory (CRT) drivel feeding division and distrust in this country. Funny, how only white people are guilty of the alleged systemic racism. Prejudice, never individuals and their behaviour, is the problem. It’s why repeat offenders are let back on the streets without much consequence, or go unpunished, to target victims again.An advocacy group, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, representing northern First Nations said it neither condones crime nor a woman dragged into a secluded area of Dollarama. And that shoplifters shouldn’t be physically restrained unless necessary.It advocates staff training to understand socio-economic factors causing people to shoplift. So, they’re the victims? Even those who shoplift to support drug habits?How about scrapping critical race theory and excuses, in favour of focussing on people simply having to obey the law and not prey on others?In a statement to CBC, Dollarama said its “loss prevention officers” are authorized to observe shoplifters but doesn’t permit use of force to apprehend suspected shoplifters.The franchise is investigating “why protocol was not followed” and the security firm has been put on notice.Meanwhile, retail outlets and restaurants have their own immediate socio-economic woes that need tending to as thefts are spiking. And during commission of crimes some employees are assaulted and injured.Customers are placed in danger also.A thief discharged bear spray on a worker and two customers, three workers in a family-run grocery store were assaulted and injured, a thief was punched, vehicles outside a business have been torched.In response to demands for help from stores and restaurants, Justice Minister Matt Wiebe recently announced that the province will fund four Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) units to targets crime “hot spots.”The recent spike in crime is in line with a 44% year-over-year hike in retail theft reported last December.Lots of victims in there. A victim is a victim. A criminal is a criminal. Stick to what matters. Race is irrelevant.