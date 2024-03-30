SLOBODIAN: Widespread male voter revolt against ‘miserable activists, preachy females’ terrifies liberals

The US Democratic Party is run by “miserable activists” and “preachy females.” That’s why fed-up Y chromosome-bearers won’t be marking an X by liberal names on ballots in the November 5 election.So say Fox News comedian and political commentator Greg Gutfeld and US political strategist James Carville. When those two agree that mean girls pushed men too far, liberal politicians might want to think about starting to pack up their desks.“The Democratic Party has become almost like a political version of the Bud Light commercial with Dylan Mulvaney. They've alienated men in order to please miserable activists,” said Gutfeld in a recent monologue.Carville said “preachy feminists” are chasing male voters away in droves.“When I look at these polling numbers, it’s like walking in on your grandma naked. You can’t get that image out of your mind,” he recently told the New York Times.Liberals losing the male vote isn’t a trend unique to the US.Polls reveal males in many countries have had it with being preyed on and called toxic by Rambo-fems who douse themselves with L’air du Toxicity and file their talons with large chisels.Testosterone’s rising to oust politicians catering to twilight zone-minded activists who say breaking up families is good. Sexualizing and seizing control of their children, even better. And non-effeminate men are really, very baaaad and must be herded like sheep!“It’s a global phenomenon. Young men are fleeing liberalism,” Dr. Edward Bartlett, president of the Washington-based Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVA), told the Western Standard.“Public opinion polls reveal that millions of men under 30 years of age in 32 countries are becoming more conservative than their female counterparts, by remarkable margins of 25 to 35 percentage points.”One example is Argentina’s right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei, who promoted unity and equality, and swept to power last December with significant support from young male voters.DAVIA has a 133-member alliance in 35 countries, including seven groups in Canada.“In country after country, a historic political realignment is now taking place,” said Bartlett pointing to shifts in Germany, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia, United Kingdom, the US, Argentina.And Canada too, where current polls indicate the proudest ever he-feminist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be turfed next election.On March 24, 338Canada showed Conservative support at 42%, Liberals at 25%, and NDP at 19%. A February Abacus Data poll found men are 10 points more likely than women to vote Conservative, four points less likely to vote Liberals, and seven points less likely to vote NDP. Conservatives led by 20 points among men under age 30, labelled Generation Z which has about 4.5 million eligible voters.Gutfeld delivered a blistering monologue on why there’s declining male support for liberalism in the US.Democrats are sweating over polls showing declining critical support from blacks and Hispanics who could decide the election.“The Dems aren't losing the black and Hispanic vote. They're losing the black and Hispanic men,” said Gutfeld.“Why don’t they break that down that men are fleeing the Democratic Party like it’s a showing of Barbie. Because it’s terrifying to them that they’re becoming the party of AWFLs, affluent white female liberals,” said Gutfeld.The party is “inhospitable to the Y chromosome.”“Men are like, ‘Hey, we know when we’re not wanted. We’ll see ourselves out. We know what a woman is. We know what’s best for our kids. We know what it takes to protect our cities and our families. And we’re tired of apologizing for laughing at funny jokes and having natural testosterone,’ right?”The party is now “gender specific” and run by those who deny biology, reality, common sense, and laws necessary for safety and security — because these things are “too mean,” he said.“And I would just like to know what has Joe Biden, what has the Democratic Party ever said about men? Anything? It’s about women, it's about gender, it's about trans and it's about race, right?”“They got so obsessed with race they forgot about the sexes — especially 1/2 of the sexes ... If you're a man, why stick around? Why? Why?”Canadian men ask the same question. What has the divisive, accusing Trudeau ever done — beyond euphorically prancing in Pride parades and berating guns and big trucks — for them? Ditto for Jagmeet Singh’s NDP.Hardcore Democrat Carville, nicknamed the Ragin’ Cajun when he worked as lead strategist on former president Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, said “the message is too feminine.”“Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.”He chastised Democratic “elites” on National Public Radio who only talk about “women, women of color are going to decide the election.”“Well, 48% of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?”DAVIA’s Bartlett said the revolt stems from three false stereotypes feminists push: only men are domestic abusers and warmongers, and they are patriarchal oppressors.“Men are now lagging behind women in 12 major areas such as education, healthcare and homelessness. If the patriarchy is so powerful, why did it allow men to fall behind women in so many ways?”“These specious — some would say hateful stereotypes serve to marginalize men, weaken families, and sidetrack achievement of the goal of gender equality for all.”Men want and need “equal attention” to what women and girls receive, and it shows in “this separation in the political leanings of men and women.”“There’s an enormous gender divide in Canada in terms of support for the Conservatives compared to the Liberal/NDP.”“We’re seeing a broad cultural shift saying, ‘This is enough.’ We have gone much too far. We’ve destroyed the foundations of the family.”DAVIA focusses on domestic violence and equal opportunity for all.“Studies around the world all show this is an equal opportunity problem. Unfortunately, feminists have hijacked this issue. They don’t just downplay female aggression they ignore it altogether. They use the issue to stereotype and vilify men.”Perhaps feminists are waking up, realizing destructive, polarizing, bullying liberal deception and activism is hurting their sons, husbands, and fathers — and them.The UN 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women on gender equality and women empowerment was held in New York from March 11-22.“There were 14,000 feminists at this conference. We went there because we’re concerned about the bias at the United Nations,” said Bartlett.“We have a one-page flyer about the 12 areas of disadvantage to men. We just stood on the sidewalk and passed them out to the women who were going inside the building to attend the events.”That takes massive testosterone to risk getting tarred and feathered.“This was the interesting part. Almost every woman not only accepted the brochure, they looked at it and said ‘We support you.’”“I was really blown away.”Just like weak, woke radical liberal politicians will hopefully be, when elections roll around.