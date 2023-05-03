Sayed Ahmed

UCP candidate for Edmonton-Decore, Sayed Ahmed.

 UCP

Two Somalian-born candidates will face off in Edmonton-Decore in the May 29 provincial election. The buzz is that the UCP’s Sayid Ahmed has a good shot at weakening the socialist grip on this riding, hitherto thought to be a likely NDP hold.

Ahmed is running against the NDP’s Sharif Haji who doesn’t live in the riding. Haji beat MLA Chris Nielson, who held the seat since 2015, in the nomination.

Sharif Haji

NDP candidate for Edmonton-Decore, Sharif Haji.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

