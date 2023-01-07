Former Edmonton-Griesbach Conservative MP Kerry Diotte vexed the hard woke left. Uh-oh, you know what that means. The mob hounds had to be unleashed.
He’s been called a “fascist, evil, malicious, gross, old-stock white Canadian bigot.” Diotte is Metis, but whatever.
He’s apparently a “sad” guy unworthy of “finding a moment of peace or happiness in his pathetic life.” He allegedly foments “fear and hatred.”
What egregious offence did Diotte commit to warrant this condemnation and character attack?
He posted a survey on his Facebook page wanting to know what people think about drag shows. And? And that’s it.
“These drag shows are becoming more and more prevalent. This one is for kids. What’s your opinion on these? Does it teach tolerance as organizers say? Or is it grooming — as detractors allege? Have your say,” wrote Diotte.
He didn’t express his opinion. He didn’t tell people how they must think. He wanted to know what they think, asking for input on both sides of the issue.
As a reference, Diotte posted the ad for a January 21 event by Dragging Youth Presents called New Beginnings. The fundraiser for the worthy Dylan’s Hope Foundation is an “all ages and levels of experience” drag show with a $5 cover charge and cash bar.
Cash bar? Great. Men making a mockery of females while putting on sexually explicit performances — sorry, expressing their ‘artistic’ gyrating selves as drag enthusiasts say — around children may not go so well with booze. Children at any booze fest is never a good idea.
Even some drag show supporters had a problem with that.
“I don’t think an all-ages youth drag event with a cash bar is a good idea. In fact, it’s a terrible idea. I’ve been to a drag show and there are mature themes present. This should be an 18+ event,” tweeted one “fan” to Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood NDP MLA Janis Irwin.
Irwin, leading the pack of the offended who cry tolerance for me — but disagree and we’ll crush thee — had weighed in.
“I almost — almost — feel sorry for this sad man,” tweeted Irwin in response to Diotte’s survey.
No, it wasn’t an enraged message. But Irwin, who has a huge following, knew exactly what she was doing when she tossed the bait. Predictably, her supporters bit. Irwin knows how to mock Jesus and Christians on Whyte Avenue, and she knows how to work a social media room.
Rachel Notley might be leader of the opposition NDP, but Irwin is now the face of the party that has shifted from its union roots and veered way out into a radical orbit.
Last summer at a Pride parade Irwin received louder applause and more screams of sheer joy than Notley. If Irwin keeps up the pace, she could one day be premier of Alberta, some speculate. It could happen.
In December Irwin was voted Best Opposition MLA, knocking Notley out of the spot she held since 2019. Ouch. Slipping in popularity in one’s own party with the looming May provincial election doesn’t bode well.
But with Irwin’s popularity comes responsibility, not the right to stir things up.
What’s perplexing is that Irwin last April chastised the “trolls on Twitter” that “were going wild here” in response to some photo she posted of her and another woman wearing a mask.
“I still will never understand how people who talk so much about freedom and rights have such an issue with me choosing to do what I want?” wrote Irwin.
Diotte did what he wanted to do. He chose to ask questions. Somehow that’s not OK.
Diotte’s a big boy. The journalist, former Edmonton city counsellor, then MP (who defeated Irwin in 2015 in Edmonton-Griesbach, won again in 2019, then was unseated by two-spirited New Democrat Blake Desjarlais in 2021) has been around the block. He’s used to the NDP firing missiles at him.
“Look, I can take it. I’m not going to scream about being bullied, blah, blah, blah. Unless, of course, somebody starts taking it further. I have no hesitation going after people who take actions that are illegal or slander me. I have sued people in the past for calling me things that I am not. I protect my reputation to a T,” said Diotte.
“This borders on online bullying, although I’m not afraid of these people. But many people are. The saddest thing to me, this whole exercise shows people are scared to express their opinions. The mob rules.”
The attack on Diotte is merely a symptom of a problem in a society where the right to speak freely is being harnessed.
The hard woke left charges after anyone who doesn’t embrace the same views. Mob rule is a successful, cowardly shut-up tactic, a weapon used for many issues, not just drag shows. Instead of discussing ideas, vicious personal attacks are launched and justified by alleged victimhood.
“I guess I’m a threat because I believe in free speech,” said Diotte.
“The cancel culture is a mob, an unruly mob, that says it makes the rules and nobody can dare say otherwise.”
“Not everybody on the left, I will say, is like this. But to the hard woke warriors, even asking somebody’s opinion is offensive and hurtful and worthy of heaping scorn upon the person who asks it,” said Diotte.
Parents and others have privately messaged him to say they’d like to weigh in, but don’t want to be bullied.
“That should not happen in our society. I don’t know what you can do about it except try to
And remember, asking questions about what is, or isn’t, suitable for vulnerable children does make one a fascist, evil, malicious, gross, bigot. It’s a right and a responsibility not to be taken lightly. Speak up without attacking.
(3) comments
Did anyone have a problem with drag shows before the kids got involved?
I respect the right of every legally consenting ADULT to live their life as they chose. The key here is the word 'ADULT'.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms obligates me to acknowledge others may believe/behave differently than I, but discrimination should NEVER be part of the lexicon. And I get it.
What I will never accept is an obligation to foist alternative lifestyles and beliefs onto myself, my children or grandchildren.
Our charter means nothing because parliament can ignore it at their will, which has already been been proven.
