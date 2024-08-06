SLOBODIAN: World peace hangs in feeble hands...

The threat to global peace cannot be underestimated as the Middle East braces for a retaliatory strike against Israel from a close to — or already — nuclear capable Iran.Experts warn the imminent attack will be a “coordinated revenge strike,” likely a rocket, drone and missiles blitz by Iran’s proxies Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthi terrorists for the recent assassinations of Hamas leaders and a Hezbollah military commander.Israelis have prepared bomb shelters to run to, within 90 seconds.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently issued a warning that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is vigilant, united, and prepared. “To our enemies, I say: Do not underestimate us. On the battlefield, we are brothers who fight side by side, and we will continue to do so until victory.”The UK’s Sun said Tuesday Israel is “readying to cut the head off the snake” of Iran and its proxy network. An offensive would complement Israel’s “kill list” of those behind the sadistic Hamas Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis. The Middle East’s about to explode.It’s no comfort that the same US national security team that “failed to act” or made bad decisions as things deteriorated, assured they were convening in the situation room.As madmen unleash hatred and rage, there’s no world leader, no global body to look to for hope to halt this brewing crisis that could draw more nations into major war. Iran’s allies China and Russia? Their pal NATO-member Turkey? How would NATO’s Article 5 — and attack on one is an attack on all — apply?Someone tried to assassinate the one whose history in power proved he’s capable of keeping world peace at a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania. Disturbing revelations seep out about the attempt on former president Donald Trump’s life.The current inept leaders hold meetings and lecture everyone to behave as Netanyahu is already deep in a “multi-front war” with Iran and it proxies.The G7 put out a weak statement appealing to “all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation.” Useless.Biden allegedly convened his national security team Monday. But the current crisis is the “outcome of the American administration’s hesitation,” Mosab Hassan Yousef recently told Fox News.Iran, a strategic enemy of the US, is “not that far” from having a nuclear bomb, said Yousef, who defected to Israel in 1997 and is the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef.“We hide our heads in the sand and we let them go. They are not that far from achieving a nuclear bomb. We want to give Ayatollah a mass destruction weapon and we’re watching it. We see his nuclear program and we are in total denial. This is madness.”Monday Gen. Hossien Salami, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) alluded to Iran’s nuclear capability when he said Israel is “digging its own grave.” Who knows if this was a legitimate vague nuclear warning or sabre-rattling to save face.Iran’s threat follows the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Hanniyeh in Tehran Wednesday, a seemingly unfathomable security breach that humiliated — and surely terrified — the Iranian regime. Israel hasn’t taken responsibility.Hours earlier top Hezbollah military leader Faud Shukr was killed an airstrike in Beirut. Israel did take responsibility. In fact, Israel vowed to “hit the enemy hard” after rocket fire from Lebanon recently killed 12 children and wounded 37 others in a field in the Golan Heights.It's uncertain if Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme is reached producing weapons grade nuke technology.On July 19, the weak US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran’s breakout time to produce weapons grade material for a nuclear weapon was “probably one or two weeks away.” He said Iran hadn’t yet produced the weapon itself.But more than a year ago a top US Defense Department official said Iran could produce “one bomb’s worth of fissile material in about 12 days.”Israel’s allies swear they’re prepared to defend the little nation surrounded by enemies they betrayed by withholding weapons and placing restrictions on since the Oct. 7 massacre.Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and 13 US senators shunned Netanyahu during his recent visit to the US. Just like former president Iran-loving Obama, who openly showed disdain for Netanyahu and Israel.Incompetents, Israel haters and Iran sympathizers who let the Middle East reach this boiling point are still in charge.They allowed Iran to continue its nuclear program. They’re still feeding Iran’s terrorists proxy war machine coffers that arm Hamas, Houthis, and Hezbollah. Whether or not Iran regime is now nuclear capable, there’s no reason not to expect the worst.Iran’s diabolically insane hatred of “little satan” Israel — and “big satan” US — could cause it to strike if it does have nuclear capability. It’ll strike if it doesn’t.Peace is jeopardized by the mere threat of Iran’s nuclear capability. This must have the warmongers and military industrial complex salivating in anticipation of being able to justify a wider conflict.US fighter jets and naval warships have been deployed to the region. The UK dispatched two warships and numerous Royal Air Force helicopters.For the warmongers who love to send other people’s sons and daughters to bleed and die in battle so they can pad their bank accounts, there’s an urgency. Time’s running out. Trump, who struck the historic Abraham Accords and held tyrants at bay — with his peace-through-strength policy and economic sanctions — could soon be back in power. He’s campaigning on a peace promise. But no one doubts the dire situation will escalate long before the November election.During his digging graves talk, the IRGC’s Salami refenced Israeli intelligence Mossad assassinations of five Iranian atomic scientists between 2010-2020.“They think they can kill the nuclear scientists of another country and impede that country's path toward peaceful nuclear technology. They think that by killing the leader of a resistance group ... in another country will give them more time to live."Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah ali Khamenei warned that Israel is facing “severe punishment” after Hamas’s Haniyeh was killed. “We see avenging his blood our duty.”The IRGC vowed Saturday that punishment would be “severe and at an appropriate time, place and manner.”Hezbollah has its own plans.“There is no discussion on this point. The only things lying between us and you are the days, the nights and the battlefield,” Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah secretary general said to Israel.He said Israel “crossed a red line,” when it assassinated Shukr. Lobbing arsenal at children didn’t cross a red line?The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal under Trump in 2018. Instead, Trump brought Iran to its economic knees with sanctions. Iran had no money to fund Hamas, Houthis and Hezbollah. After Biden, it had billions to toss their way.The Biden administration ran after Iran trying to revive the deal using diplomacy before giving up in 2022 citing Iran’s unreasonable demands. Iran got caught trying to conceal its nuclear program activity. Iran faced no punishment.“It looks like the Biden administration’s policies are paying dividends for Iran and their surrogates,” said political commentator Mark Levin recently.“Israel is surrounded. Israel is under attack. Israel's been under attack by Hezbollah since October 8th, by Hamas since October 7th. Iran is behind the whole damn thing.”“Iran is going to get a nuclear weapon.”Levin asked his guest Richard Goldberg, former senior National Security Council official under Trump, what the Biden administration has done to deter Iran from “threatening us, threatening our former president with an assassination plot, threatening the Israeli people?”“Nothing. Nothing actually. They’ve invited it all,” said Goldberg.“They've shredded anything we have like deterrence coming into the last couple of years and they continued to erode our deterrence as they pursued a nuclear deal with Iran.”“They opened up spigots of cash. With everything going on in the news right now, there is $10 billion being made available to Iran that the president could say ‘Stop. We're not going to let you have that money anymore right now.’”“With everything going on, Iran's oil was allowed to flow oil to China, almost 2,000,000 barrels per day going to China. The president could say to the Chinese ‘Stop it, we're going enforce our sanctions.”“What is he doing with Israel? He's withholding weapons when he should be saying very publicly to Iran ‘We're going to make sure Israel has every last bit of munitions it needs to carry out any mission it needs defend itself and to take out its terror threats.’ He hasn't done any of that.”The Iranian regime sees “weakness” and an invitation to escalate,” said Goldberg.Peace hangs on by a thread because of the same “security team” gathering in the situation room. That’s the best this troubled world has now.