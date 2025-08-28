SLOBODIAN: Yet another Jewish senior randomly attacked — just another day in the new Canada

It takes a real tough guy to launch an unprovoked surprise attack on a Jewish woman in her 70s and stab her in a grocery store.The senior suffered serious injuries after being “approached” by a stranger, according to an Ontario Police Service news release.Approached? Unfortunately, in the Canada we barely recognize anymore, this accused dirtbag will be elevated to hero status by a multitude of like-minded dirtbags who love to burn the maple leaf and preach hatred from their minbars behind closed mosque doors … just because the victim in Jewish.Some will be demented enough to also celebrate the fear and trauma, that will linger, experienced by employees and customers in the store just trying to pick up groceries in broad daylight.Of course, the matter is under investigation. Ottawa’s Hate and Bias Crimes Unit has been called in.“The Ottawa Police Service is looking at all potential motives behind this unprovoked assault,” said the news release.Police determined the woman — who was subsequently taken to hospital, treated and released — was a stranger to her assailant.A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. The arrest was uneventful. Not such a tough guy when the cops show up, eh? It remains to be seen if justice will be served with an appropriate punishment if the accused is found guilty.Here’s one problem.When people are charged with crimes, their identities are normally released. Police didn’t release the name of “the man.“ Why not? Is there a rational and justified reason for protecting his identity?.Let’s be blunt. Radical antisemitic ethnic minorities members who have made Canada unsafe for Jews are accustomed to being treated gently with kid gloves and fiercely protected. Can't call it what it is and be labelled a hateful racist. Can't offend a core of voters. Police must stand down and let vile protesters wreak havoc in the streets.My profuse apologies in advance for erroneous suspicions if the accused is, say, a white-skinned Bob or Pierre, or goes by some other Caucasian name.However, this kind of selective secrecy has Canadians fuming. And the protection emboldens Jew attackers whose assaults in various forms — fire bombings, beatings, threats and intimidation — are on the rise.The Jewish Federation of Ottawa (JFO) posted on Facebook that the woman is a "cherished" community member. It stated there was "no indication of increased risk" to Jewish facilities.JFO declined to share more details to respect her privacy. This victim deserves privacy.Be it Bob or Mohammed, the guy charged should not be afforded that same courtesy no matter what his motive was.That will be determined in the courts.Bottom line? Canada is not a safe place for Jews — and it hasn't been for a long time.Will the disgustingly biased media, masters of embellishing the Palestinian humanitarian situation and stoking Jew hatred, take pity on a stabbed senior and tone down? Not likely. Check out honestreporting.com if you doubt. There's ample evidence of erroneous activism disguised as journalism.Will any cowardly politicians be brave enough to actually do something effective after they release the expected 'tsk tsk, so tragic' statements about that poor old, stabbed lady and move on to other matters?.It's time to get serious."Each new attack reinforces the urgency that all levels of government must undertake to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and commit to meaningful efforts to confront, counter, and shut down Jew hatred and antisemitism in all its forms," posted HonestReporting on X. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted on X that is was “grateful for the quick action of emergency responders, including the Ottawa Police Service, who quickly arrested and charged the suspect.”.CIJA added that it is “deeply troubled by the violent, unprovoked stabbing inside an Ottawa grocery store that houses the city’s most well-known kosher food section and has been the repeated target of anti-Israel protests.”“While the motivation behind this unprovoked assault has not yet been determined, we cannot ignore the broader context in Ottawa. Anti-Jewish hate, antisemitism, and violence have been normalized since the abhorrent attack on October 7.”That’s when crazed Hamas terrorists burned alive, raped and slaughtered 1,200 men, women and children in Israel in 2023. Hostages that weren't murdered or released are still being held captive."Jewish institutions, businesses, and community members have been increasingly singled out by extremists. Acts of violence and intimidation directed at Jewish spaces are not only attacks on Jews, but an attack on safety for all.”Prime Minister Mark Carney recently boasted about Canada having sent $22 billion to Ukraine.So what if the feeding money into the four-year Russia/Ukraine conflict just lets the massive slaughter of already more than a million continue.And Thursday Edmonton Strathcona New Democrat MP Heather McPherson sponsored a petition in the Commons to send the Royal Canadian Air Force to rescue refugees from Gaza, per Blacklock's Reporter.The absolutely feckless and clueless ND foreign affairs critic fuels the antisemitic flames by accusing Jews of genocide and comparing Israel Defence Forces action in Gaza to the murder of civilians in the Second World War.But an elderly Jewish woman was stabbed while grocery shopping in no-longer peaceful Canada.It's time that federal politicians spent less time fretting about the safety of people in Ukraine and Gaza and turned their attention to places like Loblaws in Ottawa.May Thursday’s “cherished” victim heal quickly — both physically and emotionally.