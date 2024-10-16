SLOBODIAN: Young, straight and white handicapped in race for summer jobs

So, it’s now a “national priority” to discriminate against heterosexual white Canadian youth in the job market, according to the Liberal government.That racist, intolerant message is clear in the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2025 guide that states hiring priority must be given to “black and other racialized youth, indigenous youth and LGBTQ youth.”For the Department of Employment to call this blatant discrimination against white-skinned Canadians a national priority is a deceptive farce. It’s not a national priority.But it is the priority Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government that has boldly demonstrated intolerant disdain for certain groups, white Old Stock Canadians, the Christian faith, or others in society with beliefs contrary to theirs.Shutting youth out of equal job opportunities because of their skin colour is malicious. It violates Charter rights. But that’s something Liberals haven’t always concerned themselves with. The Liberals determine and dictate rights and equality, according to their narrow values. And prejudices that are no less repugnant, just because the object of their prejudice has changed. Prejudice is prejudice. And it's not a Canadian value.Under this politicized deeply flawed program that has been challenged in court, employers who don’t champion abortion needn’t bother applying.The Liberals always look after their green energy pals, so naturally preference will also be given to “jobs that support climate change mitigation” no matter how pointless this work may be.“What are the national priorities for Canada Summer Jobs 2025?” asked a guide for MPs, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.“National priorities are established to help the program achieve its objectives of helping youth transition to the labour market.”The program provides 50% wage subsidies to employers hiring full-time summer staff. MPs vet applications. Isn’t there a risk of them favouring supporters and friends?“These priorities respond to current and future labour market needs and improve labour market outcomes for youth including those facing unique barriers to unemployment,” said the Canada Summer Jobs 2025 Overview For Members Of Parliament.Unique barriers? Liberals targeting white youth who want to work but are considered less important than others, would be a unique barrier. Apparently, their labour market outcomes aren’t important.Where’s the hard proof that non-white youth and sexual minorities the Liberals deem priorities face barriers? Vague and divisive claims and contrived studies by those with vested interests (protecting government programs and racist ‘anti-racism’ jobs) don’t count.The program, that oversaw 74,000 jobs in 2023, is a slush fund of sorts used to push Liberal ideology. And punish those who don’t support that ideology.In fact, it was revealed in July that the program is undergoing a performance audit into political bias by the Office of the Auditor General.In 2017 the program came under scrutiny because employers had to sign an oath supporting “the right to access safe and legal abortions.” This was successfully challenged by Christian charities.Then, the Federal Court sided with Redeemer University College of Hamilton in 2021. It had been denied funding because someone decided it was “high risk” because of the Christian values placed on its website.Two years later, Evangelical Fellowship Canada complained that program managers decided to “flag some faith-based groups’ applications for review or deeming them ineligible for Canada Summer Jobs grants.”“We ask that the committee recommend a careful consideration of the program’s compliance with Charter protections of conscience, religion, thought, belief, opinion and expression,” it wrote in a submission to a human resources committee.“We ask that applicants be considered on the basis of their activities and actions, and not be screened or excluded on the basis of beliefs.”The CSJ 2025 Overview is clear on who will be denied subsidies. This includes “job activities that advocate intolerance, discrimination or prejudice or actively work to undermine or restrict a woman’s access to sexual and reproductive health services.”CSJ criteria is rife with the intolerance, discrimination, and prejudice. But it’s Liberal intolerance, discrimination, and prejudice against employers and employees — using taxpayer money — so how dare anyone challenge the biased superiority of these hypocrites.The application process for employers seeking 50% wage subsidies for summer students starts November 19.How many applications will be rejected by program managers sitting in judgement of skin color and values that are none of their business?Employers can also be deemed ineligible if they are “organizations that engage in activities that directly or indirectly infringe, undermine, weaken or restrict the exercise of rights legally protected in Canada.” That’s wide open, likely intentionally so.Employers in the housing market, official language minority communities and youth in rural areas — but not the white-skinned youth who aren’t sexual minorities — will be priorities.Targeting white heterosexual youth is another Liberal government low.But don’t presume they can’t go lower. Will an employer’s resistance to medical assistance in dying (MAiD) be lumped in with the Liberal’s obsession with sexual orientation, abortion, race, and religion?The same group that successfully lobbied for pro-life employers to be determined ineligible for the CSJ program, also wants anyone against assisted suicide to be ineligible.In January the Vancouver-based Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada made this submission to the Commons human resources committee, according to Blacklock’s.“Rights include not just reproductive right but also LGBTQ rights, racial equality, the right to medical assistance in dying and any other fundamental right protected under our charter and human rights code,” wrote executive director Joyce Arthur.“When groups have a main focus on opposing human rights, funding them would contradict and even harm the government’s obligation to ensure equality.”Equality? The summer jobs program isn’t about equality. It’s being used as a means to control and financially deny targeted Canadians.The audit results are expected soon. We’ll see if it leads to equality being a critical part of the program. Don’t hold your breath that it’ll lead to white kids and employers — paying taxes that help support this program that discriminates against them — getting their right to a level playing field in the job market.