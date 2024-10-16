Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Young, straight and white handicapped in race for summer jobs

Liberal program ramps up racist, discriminatory guidelines
SLOBODIAN: Young, straight and white handicapped in race for summer jobs
AI/Canva generated image
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Summer Jobs Program
Priority hiring for 'marginalised' kids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news