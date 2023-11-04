SMITH: What she said

Transcript of what Premier Danielle Smith told delegates to the 2023 UCP convention, held in Calgary's BMO Centre, November 4th 2023."Wow - what a crowd; what a party! I am told that we have over 3500 United Conservative Party delegates at this AGM. And that, my friends, makes this the largest provincial party AGM in Alberta’s 118-year history, and one of the largest in Canadian history…well done!And that’s because the Conservative movement in Alberta is stronger than it's ever been, it's growing faster than it ever has — and we are more united as a movement, as caucus and as a party than ever before!Oh ya — and since we last gathered as a party last fall, we ran against our socialist NDP friends and their union allies in a provincial election…And you may have heard we won! And that election victory, and the growing strength of our party, is so critical to the future of our province, and to the future of our country.Alberta Must LeadBecause Canada needs Alberta to be a national leader. Millions across our great nation look to our province to protect and foster the principles of freedom, civil rights, free enterprise and economic prosperity.They look to us to demonstrate the power of compassionate conservatism, and show why creating a powerhouse job-creating economy like ours is crucial to delivering the health care, education, public safety and social support programs our citizens need without mortgaging our children’s futures with crushing debt and high taxes.The entire world is looking to us right now to demonstrate that reducing emissions and developing our natural energy resources are not in conflict with each other...in fact the only way the world will ever meaningfully reduce emissions while avoiding energy poverty for billions, is to develop our energy resources using the new and emerging technologies being funded by that very resource development.History has shown time and again that economic growth and technology are the keys to solving global poverty and environmental challenges.It is the eco-extreme dogmas of people like Stephen Guilbeault — such as limiting economic growth, energy scarcity and centralized control of people’s activities — these are failed policies that lead to extreme poverty, soaring crime and addiction, poor environmental outcomes and the loss of personal freedoms and civil rights.My fellow conservatives, Alberta is leading and we must continue to lead.We must be that shining city on the hill. That land of promise that the best and brightest Canadians and people from around the world look to and say: “There is the land of opportunity my family and I want to make our home.” Or that say: “Those are the people I want my family and I to be part of — to work with — and to build a community with.”Alberta FirstWe are that place. Albertans are that people.But there are powerful forces on the left in our country, including in the federal Liberal/NDP coalition government, who believe our province is a problem — a threat to their power and world view. They believe that we must be forced to change our way of life without delay or concern for cost.These individuals, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his green czar Steven Guilbeault are set on enforcing this belief by effectively capping production of our provincial natural resources, which we know will cost Albertans hundreds of thousands of jobs and hundreds of billions in economic investment and provincial revenues in the coming years.These same individuals also believe that our province must fundamentally transform our power grid to be net-zero within approximately a decade, dangerously risking the reliability of Alberta’s power grid and at a cost of hundreds of billions to Alberta ratepayers.And they seek to impose these policies on our province knowing full well the Canadian Constitution grants to our province exclusive jurisdiction over the development of our natural resources and operation of our provincial electrical grid.And even despite having their unconstitutional C-69, “Don’t build anything, anywhere” legislation struck down, they are still hell bent on imposing these destructive leftist policies on the people of Alberta.You know what I say to them…Not so long as I am Premier…not a chance!Our UCP caucus will never waver in defending the rights and livelihoods of the people of Alberta, and we will thwart every effort of the current federal government to do so until that day — hopefully in the not too distant future — when we have a government in Ottawa that understands the concepts of nation building, the Constitution, and empowering provinces to achieve their goals and aspirations.And until that day comes, we won’t give the current group an inch. We will never compromise the future of Albertans.And as it appears the Liberal-NDP coalition is continuing with its new electricity regulations and emissions cap, our government is currently preparing several motions under the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, detailing the initiatives and legislation needed to protect Albertans from these unconstitutional and harmful policies.Albertans will have access to affordable and reliable electricity no matter the season, weather or time of day, and we will not permit the federal government to risk the safety and prosperity of Albertans in this regard.We will hold firm to the knowledge that the world needs more Alberta energy and technology — not less of it — and we intend to empower Albertans to deliver it.Alberta’s Century of GrowthMy friends, Alberta has not reached the peak of our provincial journey or prosperity. Just the opposite.Our province is in the midst of “Alberta’s Century”Alberta is growing faster that at any time in our history. Hundreds of thousands of new and wonderful people are intentionally choosing to call this province home each year.As we surpass 5 million people in the coming 24 months, our province and government must set our priorities and guide our work through the lens of understanding that by 2050, our province could be the second largest in the country with a population approaching 10 million people.Think about that!These newcomers are coming here for the same reason people have always come here — to experience the Alberta Advantage. I meet new Albertans all the time, and I can tell you those moving to our province possess the same strength of character and vision of those that built Alberta into the incredible place that it is today!They are entrepreneurs and builders. They believe in family and personal responsibility. They want law and order and to build strong communities.They are our people. They are Albertans.And let me say, we must reach out and welcome them so they know that they have a warm and inviting home in this province, in this government and in this party.But all of this growth presents both incredible opportunities and massive challenges for our province.It means that our economy will be one of the strongest in the world for many decades. It means that all the technology and growth to build flourishing new industries, and transforming and growing established ones, will occur right in our front yard!It means massive infrastructure improvements, and new recreational and entertainment opportunities that will build our quality of life and culture for decades.But it also means significant challenges born out of high growth and economic activity.And our government and this party must face these challenges head on.Together, we must commit to building an Alberta that will be the envy of the world for decades. That will welcome the best and brightest people in the world for decades. An Alberta that will lead this country for the rest of this century.The time to build and grow and lead is now.And as our government commences our 4-year term in office, I want you to know what we are focusing on to accomplish this.Affordability MeasuresWe will focus on keeping Alberta affordable for families and businesses as we growWe will do that by lowering your personal income taxes by $750 per taxpayer and $1,500 per family, and we have just introduced Bill 1 — the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act — to guarantee there will be no new taxes or increases in personal or business taxes in this province without approval by Albertans in a referendum.Our government will focus our efforts — and those of our municipalities — on finding creative solutions to massively increase construction of new houses for sale and rent so Albertans can find homes that fit their budgets.Over the coming months, our government will also work with industry and consumers on a package of reforms to our electricity system to ensure Albertans have access to much more affordable and reliable power, and to support a power grid that will need to more than double its capacity in the coming decades to allow for high population and economic growth.And when our government lifts the freeze in the new year on auto insurance, we will also be implementing a series of reforms to limit increases to premiums for drivers who have safe driving records, as well as other changes to assist insurers to keep premiums much more reasonable and competitive with the rest of the country.Affordability will continue to be a top priority as we build Alberta and welcome new families to our province. Health Care and EducationSo too will be reforming and growing the capacity of our health care system. Despite the excellent work of doctors, nurses and other front-line staff, more work is needed so Albertans can access world-class health care when and where they need it.So please stay tuned, as our government will have more to say in the coming weeks on health reforms that will decentralize decision making and resources from AHS down to our front lines - exactly where it should be.And with the substantive growth our province is set to experience in the years ahead, our government must significantly expand the number of spaces in our primary and post secondary education systems.Not only do we need many more classrooms, teachers, assistants and support staff, we also need to provide more educational choices to parents by growing capacity in and improving the quality of our public, separate, charter, independent and home-schooling systems.And I want every parent listening tonight to hear me loud and clear — parents are the primary caregivers and educators of their children. We cannot have a successful province or society without strong and nurturing families.And regardless of how often the extreme left undermines the role of parents, I want you to know that parental rights and choice in your child’s education is and will continue to be a fundamental core principle of this party and this government.And we will never apologize for it! Building AlbertaMy friends, if Alberta wishes to maintain and further grow one of the world’s most successful economies, we must build on our core strengths while incentivizing the creation and growth of new industries and opportunities.And as we add another million over the next 5 years and grow to 10 million by 2050, we must make substantial investments in our infrastructure.In addition to new health care facilities, schools and other building infrastructure, we need to increase investment in our municipalities and provincial transportation networks.We need to think big. We are a province of builders. We are not a “we can’t” people; we are a “Let’s get er’ done” people.Over the coming years and decades, we need to build commuter rail links between our two largest cities and their growing neighboring communities and airports.We need to decongest our highways to Kananaskis and Banff with a passenger rail tie between the Calgary Airport, Downtown Calgary and Canmore/Banff.And yes, we need to start planning for the inevitable need for high-speed rail through the ‘Calgary — Red Deer — Edmonton’ corridor when 6 to 7 million people call that corridor their home.We can and will host world class events and build world class sporting and recreational venues and infrastructure we can all be proud of and benefit from.We will build — because that’s what Albertans have always done.Fiscal DisciplineBut we will do so with fiscal discipline.This government will simply not place crushing debt on the backs of future generations of Albertans. Our children and grandchildren deserve so much better.And we will give them better. We will balance our provincial budget each year. We will limit spending increases each year to below inflation plus population growthWe will pay down debt every year until we are free of debt once againAnd when we run surpluses — rather than spend it all away on the wants of today — we will build our Heritage Fund by the billions, and eventually by tens of billions, so that one day our reliance on oil and gas royalties will be eliminated.We will leave future generations of Albertans a legacy of prosperity and opportunity built on a fiscal foundation as strong as our Rocky mountains.ClosingYes, all of this is ambitious. But so too are Albertans.We have never been content with average. We are not a people to say good enough when there is so much possibility in front of usAnd we do not shy away from a challenge — not when the futures of our families, friends and neighbors are at stake.We are indeed a province of innovators, pioneers and visionaries. But we are also a province of teachers, healers and protectors.And we will need the unique strengths and gifts of all of us, of our children and of their children, to realize the limitless promise of our remarkable home and people.And I know that nothing — absolutely nothing — will stand in our wayMay Alberta be forever strong and free.Thank-you