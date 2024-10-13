SNELL: Trudeau, Singh, Carney and the Canadian Church of Wokeism

James Westgate Snell is a Calgary-based journalist, and natural resources analystDecades ago, Pierre Trudeau said, “There’s no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.” The comment, originating from the Globe and Mail, pertained to his Omnibus Bill, which changed the Criminal Code of Canada to legalize sex acts performed by two consenting adults in private. Trudeau’s declaration vindicated many gay Canadians. Along with his pirouette behind Queen Elizabeth in 1977, it symbolized an end to the union of church and state in Canada.But, a new church and state were rejoined in 2015 when his son Justin became prime minister. Pierre Trudeau rolled over in his grave. Until the next federal election, when another Pierre may become prime minister, Trudeau’s ghost, burdened by the chains of irreverence, is relegated to pacing the hall outside his son’s Parliament Hill office. Many people still haven’t noticed, but a growing megachurch has grafted itself into all levels of Canadian government — including indigenous governments. Originally called political correctness, the new movement incubated and hatched by intellectual laziness and apathy, is rebranded under the name 'Woke-ism.' The old sacraments of classical liberalism performed by Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and sometimes Stephen Harper are gone. They have been replaced by the dogmas of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion. Wokeism’s Canadian high-priest, Justin Trudeau, and altar boy Jagmeet Singh, preside over a congregation of good but foolish people — gay, straight, academics, teachers, engineers, nurses, doctors, janitors, journalists and politicians — who fell, bait-and-switch, for counterfeit liberalism and its false doctrines.Followers of Wokeism happily gather in a vast ideological glass cathedral — others are forced in through the back door. The religious safe space is located at the intersection of Easy Street and Desperation Boulevard. Seating is based on ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation and proper thinking as determined by the church. Trudeau, cloaked in malevolence, reads from the scriptures of failed-state policy passed over by newly-minted Deacon Mark Carney, a World Economic Forum board member and climate finance expert. From the pulpit of misplaced power, Trudeau, Singh and Carney throw ad hominem communion wafers into the back row of the cathedral, striking Wokeism’s untouchables — fathers, heterosexuals, Asian men, conservative women, Jews and effigies of Jordan Peterson. Everyone else celebrates Woke eucharist at the altar. Kool-Aid, with a splash of vinegar, is served by Yves-François Blanchet. Gluten-free wafers are consumed. Holy water is then dispensed by the CBC, cleansing the worshipers of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, islamophobia and classism. Demons of white privilege are then cast out as the entire congregation erupts into hysteria. When will the service end? That depends on Canadians’ ability to flee the cathedral. We mustn’t backslide into a slumber of laziness and apathy. Trudeau, Singh and Carney must be defrocked. Pierre Poilievre, Danielle Smith and Scott Moe should be supported. Without them, Canada may not recover. Once again, we must evict the state from the bedrooms of the nation. Too many people are getting screwed. We must separate church and state. Until then, the Canadian Church of Wokeism is open for confession. Save the date — June 6 at 6 a.m .... or 666, if you prefer.James Westgate Snell is a Calgary-based journalist, and natural resources analyst