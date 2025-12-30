SONG: Do ‘principles that recognize the supremacy of God’ matter in our society?

Roger Song is a barrister and solicitor in Calgary.Canada's Constitution proclaims that Canada is built upon "principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.” This statement defines the foundation of Canadian society, including its social, economic, cultural, political, and legal life, and the core values of Western civilization. On November 27, 2025, I moved that the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) adopt resolutions, among others, that the LSA use its regulatory power and authority to promote, protect, and comply with stated principles in our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law and to that end, promote and protect the loyalty of the legal profession and lawyers to the Constitution. The motion was defeated 453 to 43 of the 496 votes cast. Perhaps that outcome was the result of the highly artificial nature of online “meetings.” Perhaps it was the result of a new generation of lawyers who can mouth these fundamental principles but do not really believe in them.During the debate on my motion at the AGM of the LSA, a LSA member who voted against my motion quoted the comments by the Honourable Madam Justice Southin of the Court of Appeal of the Province of British Columbia in R. v Sharpe, 1999, as she then was, that the words “supremacy of God” in the Charter “have become a dead letter” and the court “has no authority to breathe life into them for the purpose of interpreting the various provisions of the Charter.” The statement of Madam Justice Southin has been frequently used to dismiss the words of “supremacy of God” from the Charter. However, this statement is just an obiter dictum and has no binding force in law. In fact, under the constitutional democracy, no judge has any power to take out an eraser and rub out any parts of law she didn’t like, and her job was to apply law only but not change any law or delete any law..I immigrated from communist China to Canada 25 years ago because I wanted to live as a free man. Throughout my whole education — including in law school at Peking University — I was indoctrinated in communist ideology. I was later blessed to have the opportunity to receive legal education and practice law in Canada.Under the constitution of China, the rule of law is not built upon the supremacy of God but upon the supremacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or the communist ideology. When the supremacy of God is replaced by the supremacy of ideology or a political party and ultimately men, the rule of law becomes a dictatorship of elites.Under Canada’s Constitution, the rule of law is built upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God. To believers, God is, among others, Universal Truth, Unconditional Love, Highway to Freedom, Unlimited Wisdom, and Ultimate Giver and Fountain of good morality and laws (collectively defined as the “Perfection”). To non-believers, God symbolizes the Perfection. If we replace the word “God” with the “Perfection,” “principles that recognize the supremacy of God” with “principles that recognize the supremacy of the Perfection,” both believers and atheists may all support and accept this idea. The wisdom of the rule of law under principles that recognize the supremacy of God is that it prohibits anyone from becoming the holder of the Perfection but treats everyone equally imperfect in front of the Perfection. As a result, the rule of law under principles that recognize the supremacy of God dictates that no one shall hold absolute power, and no one in our government, be it a judge, a premier, a speaker, or a bencher, shall dictate what we believe or not, nor shall they occupy the position of God. No ideology, be it communism or “diversity, inclusion, and equity” (DIE) or “Black Lives Matter” (BLM), shall be given the status of supremacy in the social, cultural, economic, political, and legal life of our society. In summary, the rule of law under principles that recognize the supremacy of God is the lifeline of the constitutional democracy of Canada. If Canadians allow their Constitution to be rewritten: “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of ideology and the rule of law,” dictatorship will soon follow — “for the greater good.” .The process has already begun. Over the last 5 years, the LSA has used its regulatory power to impose what appears to me to be a Marxist–Leninist version of Canadian history and cultural “competence” on Alberta lawyers. The ideology passes under the titles “DIE” and “cultural competence.” DIE takes the place of principles that recognize the supremacy of God, compliance is required, and debate is stifled. Lawyers must comply because the LSA has the power to take away a lawyer’s livelihood and even levy large fines for the disobedient.Like the communist ideology, DIE uses harmless and benign concepts like diversity, inclusion, or equity. The devil is in the question of who holds the power to define what is diversity, inclusion, or equity. Diversity, inclusion, or equity of sin and sexual immorality will upset and derail the whole society.If we allow the LSA to tell lawyers what DIE is and to police lawyers’ compliance with what they are told DIE is, suddenly, the law society will be a society built upon the principles that recognize the supremacy of DIE or cultural competence dictated by benchers instead of principles that recognize the supremacy of God, which everyone has the right to seek and pursue equally, freely, and faithfully.On November 6, 2025, the LSA announced that it has joined the law societies across Canada to launch a national campaign to raise awareness about the importance of the rule of law. It will set the society on a path that destroys the lifeline of the constitutional democracy of Canada if only the rule of law is promoted at the expense of principles that recognize the supremacy of God. The defeat of my motion at the LSA's AGM is an alarm that Canada's constitutional democracy will have a hard landing when a new generation of the legal profession discards principles that recognize the supremacy of God and becomes slaves of DEI and idolatry under the so-called "rule of law." May God have mercy and reverse that course. Amen.