Opinion

ST. HILAIRE: The BC Conservative leadership race proves one thing — Eastern politics doesn't work in Western Canada

The BC Conservative leadership race exposed a deeper cultural divide between East and West — one rooted in history, democracy, and competing visions of political leadership.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership.Jarryd Jäger on X (@JarrydJaeger)
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