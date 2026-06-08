ST. HILAIRE: The BC Conservative leadership race proves one thing — Eastern politics doesn't work in Western Canada

Natalie St. Hilaire is an Albertan who has immersed herself in Western Canadian politics since the sale of her yoga studio 3 years ago. Prior to owning the yoga studio, she sold software to oil and gas companies after earning her commerce degree with a major in law and economics. At least one thing is clear from the results of the BC Conservative leadership race: Ontario politics won't work in Western Canada.There is a fundamental difference between the democratic culture of Eastern and Western Canada. While there are certainly similarities, particularly in major urban centres, it cannot be ignored that we are distinct in several important ways. One of those differences had a significant impact on the recent BC Conservative leadership race.The Elliott campaign was an early frontrunner, and Caroline Elliott herself garnered considerable attention for her ambitiously conservative policies and balanced communication style. She was seen as someone who could speak in a way that more moderate British Columbians could hear and understand. She offered an opportunity to finally begin addressing not only economic issues, but cultural ones as well — something the political right in BC has largely shied away from for more than a decade.Elliott was off to a strong start before the team from Ontario arrived. Given their success in Eastern Canada, it's understandable that she would want to work with their infrastructure and experience, perhaps even be eager to. But in the end, they succeeded in proving one thing: we are not the same.The advice and management techniques brought in from “Team Ontario” created schisms within the campaign and sent a message to the grassroots that their voices were not being heard. The perception quickly emerged that they were not interested in listening; they were here to do things their way..This approach resulted in a missed debate and multiple people leaving the campaign, many of whom took to X to voice their concerns about the people they were dealing with. The conflict escalated and played out publicly throughout the remainder of the race. Undoubtedly, all of this had an impact on Elliott's final result — a very close second-place finish.The disconnect is eerily similar to the sentiment expressed by many Albertans who speak of Western alienation and advocate for greater autonomy or independence: the East isn't willing to listen or negotiate with us. For many in the West, that is simply untenable.This desire to have our voices matter does not stem solely from population differences and reduced federal influence. It is a fundamental part of Western political culture. It won't disappear, nor will it be easily suppressed. By contrast, Eastern Canada has developed a more top-down political culture in its own equally fundamental way.The West — and Alberta in particular — was settled much later than Eastern Canada. Those who settled Eastern Canada largely came on behalf of the Crown, claiming land for their kingdom. Many who resisted the American Revolution moved to Upper and Lower Canada specifically to remain part of that kingdom. This helped shape Eastern Canada as a stronghold of loyalty to the monarchy and in opposition to the American experiment.By the time the West was settled, some two to three hundred years later, the pioneer spirit had become a far more powerful force. The promise of land, opportunity, and the freedom to build a life of one's own was what drew people to endure the hardship of settling Western Canada. These settlers came from across Europe and beyond, often with little personal connection or affinity to the Crown..When you consider that Alberta only joined Confederation in 1905, the difference becomes even more apparent. The people who settled Western Canada were promised something different, and they worked hard to build it.So when people from Eastern Canada arrive and begin behaving more like little kings than equal partners, Western Canadians tend to bristle. This is especially true among those who have taken the time to join political parties and actively participate in the democratic process.Regardless of whether you are campaigning or governing in Western Canada, it would be wise to take note. We believe ourselves to be equals. We believe our voices matter. And now is not the time to ignore them.There is simply too much at stake.Natalie St. Hilaire is an Albertan who has immersed herself in Western Canadian politics since the sale of her yoga studio 3 years ago. Prior to owning the yoga studio, she sold software to oil and gas companies after earning her commerce degree with a major in law and economics.