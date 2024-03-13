Opinion

STEINKE: A glimpse in the mirror of South Africa should trouble Canadians

As in Canada, The Republic of South Africa initiated absurd lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19 years, including a ban on the solitary sport of surfing. South African writer Kate Steinke says that to Canadians and other westerners, South Africa should be a blaring red light
As in Canada, The Republic of South Africa initiated absurd lockdown restrictions during the COVID-19 years, including a ban on the solitary sport of surfing. South African writer Kate Steinke says that to Canadians and other westerners, South Africa should be a blaring red lightMike Ruthnum, via Beach Grit
Loading content, please wait...
COVID-19
Cyril Ramaphosa
Republik of Zuid Afrika
Republic of South Africa
Republiek van Suid-Afrika

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news