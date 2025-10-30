STEINKE: The disappearing voice of rural Alberta

Samantha Steinke is a passionate rural community advocate, communicator, and volunteer from Valleyview, Alberta. The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission claims this redistribution is “an imperfect solution to an impossible problem” and that it is “the best way to divide Alberta into 89 electoral divisions to achieve effective representation for all Albertans.” But what the Commission calls a solution, for rural Alberta, is nothing but a problem disguised as progress.Under this proposal, some rural residents will be forced to drive hours just to meet their MLA in person. As a comparison, one riding will be nearly the size of Nova Scotia, the maritime province represented by 55 MLAs and 11 federal MP’s. This Boundaries Commission expects one MLA to represent a similarly massive geographic area. That is not effective representation, that is abandonment..MacLEOD: Calgary’s human crisis — The price of our indifference.Our votes and voices are not optional. Yet, under the guise of this “best solution,” the Commission effectively silences thousands of rural Albertans by stretching ridings to impossible distances. We are told this is about population, but democracy is not simply arithmetic. True representation requires accessibility, community identity, and the ability to be heard without a road trip worthy of a vacation.The law allows four constituencies to fall outside population thresholds when geography and access make representation unreasonable. Only one exception has been used. That is not equity, that’s negligence. If anywhere deserves exceptions, it’s rural Alberta..We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking to be treated as equals, we’re done putting water in our wine. Rural Albertans feed this province. We haul it, build it, power it. We deserve to be heard, and no amount of bureaucratic language about “imperfect solutions” changes that fact.There are solutions. Edmonton and Calgary’s population growth can be addressed by creating the new additional seats in urban ridings, or adjusting urban boundaries around population density and thresholds where representation is easier. Without reducing rural representation. .OLDCORN: Using the notwithstanding clause to end the Alberta teachers' strike was right.Representation does not require equality of numbers alone; it requires equality of access. This approach ensures urban growth is managed while rural Albertans retain meaningful representation..We call on the Commission to:Restore the two rural ridings proposed for removal.Use all four exceptions permitted by law to account for geographic realities in rural Alberta.Respect the communities that keep Alberta running by considering GDP contributions. Ensure effective access to MLAs for rural residents.Ensure that boundaries reflect reality, not just population spreadsheets.Address urban population growth in Edmonton and Calgary without diluting rural representation. We will not be silenced. Rural Alberta is done being polite about being overlooked.Sincerely,Rural Albertans who are losing faith in democracy.Samantha Steinke is a passionate rural community advocate, communicator, and volunteer from Valleyview, Alberta. A mother of four, dedicated to strengthening conservative values and grassroots engagement in Alberta. Samantha is serving her second term as Vice President of Communications for the United Conservative Party.