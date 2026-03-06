Opinion

STEPHAN: Alberta doesn’t have a revenue problem — it has an Ottawa problem

Despite a projected $9.4-billion deficit, billions leave Alberta for Ottawa every year. Add surging population growth, unchecked spending and powerful public-sector unions, and the province’s fiscal future is at risk.
UCP MLA Jason Stephan
UCP MLA Jason Stephan Courtesy Jason Stephan
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Jason Stephan
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta Budget 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news