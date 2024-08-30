STEPHAN: Alberta is as good as it gets in Canada

Lawyer and chartered accountant Jason Stephan is the United Conservative Party MLA for Red Deer South.September 1 is Alberta Day. Alberta is a land of freedom and prosperity, welcoming all who desire to work and to serve, seeking happiness for themselves and their families.Alberta joined Confederation and became part of Canada on September 1, 1905. Historically, Alberta has led Canada in key measures such as GDP per capita, business investment per worker, private sector employment, CPP contributions, equalization payments, and so forth. Alberta is the best.Canada has benefited from Alberta more than Alberta has benefited from Canada. .In this graph produced by the Fraser Institute, for its article titled Understanding Alberta’s Outsized Contribution to Confederation, it is estimated that Alberta businesses and workers, between 2017 to 2023, paid more than $244 billion to Ottawa than it received from Ottawa, dwarfing net contributions of the only two other contributing provinces, Ontario and BC, despite, in the case of Ontario, having a much larger population. The biggest taker during this period was Quebec, receiving more than $327 billion from Ottawa than it paid. Many have written how Quebec and others “game” confederation to increase transfers from producers. Indeed, the current premier of Quebec said that his favorite thing about Canada is equalization.While Canada has the potential to be the most free and prosperous country in the world, by objective measures it is not, and the flawed structure of Confederation, and some who seek to exploit it to glut themselves on the labors of others, hold us back and drag us down. When the “redistribution” of wealth displaces the “production” of wealth as a ruling principle, we are in trouble and that is now. .Many are concerned that Trudeau’s Canada is a growing danger and threat to Alberta’s freedom and prosperity. That is true. Alberta is better off without Trudeau’s Canada.Trudeau’s Canada is a fiscal train wreck. Trudeau has smashed through a trillion dollars in debt, accumulating more debt than all Prime Ministers before him combined. This gross negligence, waste and disrespect will be burdens of our children long after they are gone.Canada now pays more in interest on its debt than it collects from the GST.Prior to Trudeau, in 2014, Canada’s per capita GDP was 92% of the US. What is it now? In 2022, it is 72%, a 20% drop in less than 10 years, and getting worse. We are getting poorer, fast. It should not be this way, it does not need to be this way.Canadians awake and alive to the truth of Trudeau’s Canada and where it is leading are rightly concerned and alarmed. But what to do? Some are leaving or have left.Alberta has the highest per capita GDP in Canada, rejecting Trudeau’s woke, socialist values of mediocrity and virtue signaling, producing nothing. Trudeau’s Canada appears to resent Alberta with policies that single out Alberta, seeking to attack, hold back, or drag it down.Do not count on many politicians to stand up for a “Fair Deal” for Alberta, because if Alberta gets a Fair Deal, then it means less handouts for others!Let’s provide Albertans with the unbiased truth and facts surrounding “fiscal federalism”. Who is paying what, and who is getting what, directly or indirectly, from Alberta businesses and workers. Albertans should be supplied with the truth about what they are paying for and what Trudeau’s Canada is costing them. In this fall legislature I will be bringing forward a motion to get to these facts, even if some do not like it. Let’s arm Albertans with more truth, and then trust them to lead, to know what is best. Let’s increase Alberta’s leverage for a Fair Deal. The less Alberta needs Canada, the more leverage Alberta has. There are many things that Alberta can do for Albertans better than Trudeau’s Canada.Albertans need alternatives to Trudeau’s Canada; let’s prepare, insulate, and protect ourselves from this accelerating trainwreck, which unabated, will crash as sure as night follows day.We cannot be complacent - less talk and more action.Alberta is a blessed land of freedom and prosperity. We must be vigilant to keep it that way. Happy Alberta Day!Lawyer and chartered accountant Jason Stephan is the United Conservative Party MLA for Red Deer South..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. 