Opinion

STEPHAN: Does the MOU mean Alberta should now be quiet and be a good colony?

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an MOU on energy in Calgary on November 27, 2025.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an MOU on energy in Calgary on November 27, 2025. WS Canva
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Alberta
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Abpol
Jason Stephan
Cdnpol
Opinion
Opinion Column
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
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