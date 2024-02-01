STEPHAN: Justin Trudeau's usefulness is at an end

Justin Trudeau’s use of the War Measurers (Emergencies) Act against Canadians during the Freedom Convoy was an abuse of power. Too many aided and abetted and supported this wrong and others.But truth stands independent of fallible judges, journalists, politicians and evolving public opinions.Many hoped Trudeau would resign — seeing he is only becoming more disliked by the day, recognizing that is not going to change, as the destruction he has inflicted upon all of us is only going to become more apparent in the coming days.But it appears our hopes were in vain, underestimating his lack of self-awareness and narcissist tendencies.To try to save face, he could have left on his own accord, as soon as possible for the good of Canada. But it appears he will need to be forced out, like a sloppy and unwelcome guest in one’s home — while all of us, in the interim, suffer more damage under Canada's worst prime minister ever.Many do not hate Trudeau; they hate the social and economic damage he and his ilk are doing.Speaking truth, even if it is hard, is the right way, even if some choose to contend against it or seek to attack or misrepresent those who are willing to do so.Our country is failing. Trudeau has smashed through a trillion dollars in debt, accumulating more debt than all prime ministers before him combined. Having spent our country into oblivion, Trudeau’s Canada does not appear to care as he says he wants to “double down.” Having spent our country into oblivion, it will be someone else’s problem to clean up.Prior to Trudeau, in 2014, Canada’s per capita GDP was 92% of the US. What is it now? In 2022, 72%, a 20% drop in less than 10 years, and worsening. Canada is getting poorer, fast.Canadians awake and alive to the truth of Trudeau’s Canada and where it is leading, are rightly concerned and alarmed. Some are leaving or have left — concluding they will be better off and their children will have more opportunities, out of Canada.Alberta has the highest per capita GDP in Canada, rejecting Trudeau’s woke, socialist values of taking and virtue-signalling, producing nothing. Trudeau’s Canada appears to resent Alberta with policies that single us out, seeking to attack, hold back or drag us down, even though Canada as a whole, benefits from Alberta’s success.Trudeau’s carbon tax is currently $65 per tonne. Trudeau’s Canada will almost triple it to $170 per ton by 2030. Watch out! Disproportionate pain for Alberta families and businesses is here, and it will be getting worse every April Fools’ Day.Trudeau’s Canada singles out the oil and gas industry seeking to force a de facto production gap on Alberta’s constitutional jurisdiction. If the oil and gas industry was in Quebec, would we see these hostile attacks on oil and gas? No.Trudeau’s selective carbon tax relief to buy votes in the Maritimes speaks for itself.Trudeau’s Canada knows Alberta’s oil and gas emissions and production are dwarfed by China’s coal emissions and Saudi Arabia’s oil production which they support as supplier and customer, without carbon taxes, treating China and Saudi Arabia better than Alberta.Trudeau’s Climate Emergency taxes and siphons billions from Alberta businesses and families for funding uneconomic green transition projects principally in Ontario and Quebec.Trudeau’s Canada says there is no “business case” for oil and gas and celebrates paying taxpayer bribes of about $35 billion to Volkswagen, Stellantis and Northvolt to “create” about 8,500 jobs, over $4 million for each “job”. We are ruled by fools.What was Trudeau’s response to Albertans rejecting equalization in a referendum? Extending the current equalization formula for another five years.The premier of Quebec said one of his favourite things about Canada is equalization! Do not count on these politicians to stand up for a 'Fair Deal,' because if Alberta gets a fair deal, then it means less handouts for them.Alberta welcomes all who desire to work and to serve, seeking happiness for themselves and their families.Yet, the truth is that Trudeau’s Canada is a growing danger and threat to Alberta’s freedom and prosperity. Alberta is better off without Trudeau’s Canada.Albertans need alternatives to Trudeau’s Canada; let’s prepare, insulate, and protect ourselves from this accelerating train wreck, which unabated, will crash as sure as night follows day.The less Alberta needs Canada, the better.Trudeau’s Canada is a distraction and a growing danger and threat to our freedom and prosperity that we cannot ignore and must confront.To Trudeau: go away and leave us alone. From Alberta.Alberta is a blessed land of freedom and prosperity. We must be vigilant to keep it that way.Jason Stephan is the UCP Member of the Legislative Assembly for Red Deer South