Readers may recall the gruesome stabbing-death of a Muslim man — allegedly by a young white male outside a Toronto Mosque in 2020. Most regional and national outlets covered the killing and will likely be covering the trial as well, set to begin this week.

While interracial murders, like all murders, are a rare thing in Canada — surprisingly perhaps, given the fast pace of Canada’s diversification — mainstream outlets were quick to indict the white-accused as a hate-filled killer. A new development in the case however, points once more to their collective tendency to rush to judgment. As is all too common today, outlets reporting on the story recruited a supposedly independent, objective third-party expert — on this occasion, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) — to inflate the killing as something that should put all Canadian minorities on high alert.

stefansun
stefansun

Excellent article Bob and a good expose of the hate mongers and their divisive cult of intolerance. Shame on the Main Stream Media - truly a stain on the Canadian, True North Strong and Free.

guest800
guest800

Another great WS article! Readers cannot get these perspectives anywhere else.

The Canadian Anti-hate Network is the most hateful website in Canada. To them, anyone that does not fully embrace the Rainbow Regime deserves to rot in the gulags.

Funded by Trudeau might I add.

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

Global News sloppy journalism and a hate group that calls itself an anti-hate group. There's plenty of historical precedent describing what happens when a peaceful, tolerant civilization ignores those who want to destroy it. It's long past time to fight back against a biased media and these oppressive, ignorant activists.

