STIRLING: All eyes on Rafah; no eyes on China

The terrible events of the past few days in Rafah have inflamed the world. On X/Twitter the theme of "all eyes on Rafah" has commentators condemning Israel for the fiery deaths of 45 Palestinian Gazans. The evidence shows the Israeli airstrike was far from that location. None-the-less the human tragedy is horrible.As reported by the Canadian Press on May 29, “ICC's chief prosecutor requested arrest warrants last week for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, as well as three senior Hamas leaders.”Now 375 lawyers and various public citizens, former diplomats are calling on the Trudeau government to provide "unwavering" support of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) position, which Trudeau had rejected as a "false equivalency." After watching “The CCP’s Invasion of Israel: How Xi Set Fire to the Middle East – and Why "published Monday by The Committee on The Present Danger: China, alarming geopolitical angles on the Israel-Gaza conflict come to light that have implications for you, for Canada and for these international criminal court actions versus national sovereignty everywhere.Guermantes Lailari, a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force who lives in Taiwan revealed that China’s involvement in the present Middle East conflict is significant. According to him, Western nations had just established a competing trade route to China’s global Belt and Road – one we rarely hear about in the press.It is called the India, Middle East and Europe Economic Corridor (“IMEC”) that would have trade go from India through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, maybe Jordan, and through Israel’s port of Haifa, to Europe. This fateful Oct. 5, 2023 Frontlinearticle touts the “passage to possibilities.” According to the author, “this would have opened up a channel that would have not depended on anything to do with China.”Two days later, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, killed 1,200 citizens and took 240 people hostage.The last thing China wants is for democratic India, which, as a Commonwealth partner, shares so many Western values, to gain a lucrative trade corridor to Europe. Lailari revealed that China signed a 25-year deal with Iran in 2021 that promised Iran special military technology and sharing of intelligence, and that included $400 billion in oil and gas exports from Iran.According to Lailari, two Peoples' Liberation Army tunnel engineers were found in the Gaza tunnels by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), and — under international pressure — they were returned to China. Is that why so many Western foreign ministers were demanding that the IDF not go into Rafah? Many Western nations’ pension funds and many major Western corporations have significant investments in China and could easily be pressured to comply. Canada Pension Plan has $52 billion invested there.Canada’s McCain Foods has a large state-of-the-art French fry plant in Harbin, China, established in 2004. Just sayin’ …Are there more geopolitical surprises to be had?Lailari notes that the tunnel system under Gaza is very advanced. The tunnels are built with special air pressure systems designed into them so that if one part the tunnel is collapsed, the rest will stand. Lailari reports that advanced Chinese intel technologies were found in the tunnels.And of course, so were the bodies of dead hostages.Lailari said that Mohammed Deif, head of the military wing of Hamas, has two Chinese wives and that he had lived and learned in China in the 1990s. The subject was ordnance and artillery “rockets, explosives and everything that has rained down on Israel in the 1990s.”But the most alarming revelation in the webinar was the “three war concept.” The title says it all: “CCP’s 3-Battle Scheme: Eroding U.S. Power Before Taiwan Strait Clash.” The article seems to document exactly what is happening on the ground — the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, meant to drain the US and the West and ultimately destroy NATO; the conflict in the Middle East, meant to destroy the Abraham Accords, which were described as a “major strategic threat to Iran” and re-empower Iran — and ultimately destroy Israel; and then a third front, to destroy the Island Alliances the US has in the South Pacific, for the ultimate take over of Taiwan. Part of the plan is the demolition of the US dollar as the global reserve currency.Webinar commentators made it clear that China has ongoing efforts worldwide to diminish national sovereignty.Everywhere. Israel is just the test case. It is interesting to note that South Africa sponsored the Application in the International Court of Justice against Israel for the prevention of the crime of genocide in January. Iran signed a deal in Aug. 2023 to build and equip five refineries in South Africa.Part of the webinar addresses how the nebulous International Court of Justice statement effectively removes national sovereignty in terms of self-defence. Another aspect discussed in the webinar is how China has infiltrated global institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO) which these commentators say had a tremendous role in funding Gazan hospitals and in their view, may be more compromised than United Nations Relief Work Agency (UNWRA) in terms of collaboration with Hamas in Gaza. Foundation for the Defence of Democracies was reporting on UNRWA-Hamas collaboration as early as Oct. 28, 2015. In January 2024, Israel accused the WHO of collusion with Hamas, based on the evidence found by the IDF.The WHO is in the process of establishing a global pandemic law. As moderator, Frank Gaffney said: “The World Health Assembly, as it's called, is trying to figure out whether and in what way they will give vastly greater power to the director general of that organization, the WHO. In fact, I think it's irrefutable that if given the authority to declare public health emergency of international concern anywhere in the world on his sole authority and to dictate what must be done in response, that would reflect a concentration of power in a single individual, unlike anything we've seen in the course of human history, and all the more remarkable because it would be obtained without firing a shot, being voluntarily surrendered.”All of which brings to mind that famous quote by Sun Tzu — “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”While all eyes are on Rafa, everyone is missing the big picture.