On November 2, Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, tweeted this in response to an article in La Presse by Hélène Baril:“This text alone paints an extraordinary portrait of what Alberta's economy is. Like the Albertan state itself, it is fueled by oil. Without the most toxic product for the planet, Alberta cannot survive because it refuses the energy transition. For the finances of all the states that are not oil-producing, including Quebec, this dependency is very costly. The Carney government pours billions of Quebecers' money into it, money that will not serve our own development, and we must also, ourselves, pay for the repair of the damage caused by climate disruption and its prevention. That's pretty much it, Canada, and Quebec must send a very different message. Here's the opportunity.” [X auto translation] https://x.com/yfblanchet/status/2117297074823688370Baril frames Alberta as having had high hopes about attending a party — gaining access to world oil prices – but being disappointed that it was not such a good time.Baril's article mocks Alberta for having achieved global export options via Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline (which she claims "cost taxpayers dearly"), hoping to achieve world prices. Baril incorrectly claims that Venezuelan oil is displacing Alberta oil in Texas refineries. Alberta exports some 3.9 million barrels a day to the US; Venezuela supplies a fraction of that. Plus, Bloomberg has reported that "refiners note that Canadian heavy crude still beats Venezuelan barrels on economics about eight out of ten times."However, Baril also notes that due to a rise in shipping costs because of the Iranian conflict and the global energy shortage (which includes marine diesel), Alberta oil has again met a barrier that reduces our industry's profit margins. Baril is gleeful that, "Last week, the price of WTI crude exceeded US$100 per barrel, while WCS (Western Canada Select) was selling for US$70 per barrel. Such a US$30 per barrel price difference hadn't been seen since 2022."Ha. So, now we understand more of the background of Blanchet's comments..However, it is difficult to believe that a political party leader in Quebec can be so misinformed about his own economy. Quebec is tied with Ontario as the second-largest refiner of petroleum in Canada after first-place Alberta. And … surprise surprise … Western Canada (mostly Alberta) supplies Quebec with roughly 44% to 59% of its total crude oil demand, to keep refined products streaming out of the Suncor refinery in Montreal and the Valero/Ultramar Jean-Gaulin refinery at Levis, near Quebec City. This serves Quebecers who want to drive, fly, manufacture things that need petrochemical feedstocks, and who use heavy machinery to build their economy, so Quebec can be “Maîtres chez nous.” So, of the roughly 624,000 barrels per day of crude processed in Quebec, some 275,000 to 360,000 b/d comes from the West – mostly Alberta.Would Blanchet like those barrels to be sold elsewhere? And by the way, what is Quebec doing to repair the alleged planetary damage caused by their inordinate use of fossil fuels?And we are not done on supply. Let us not forget propane. Alberta produces 97% of Canada's total propane supply (approx. 309,000 b/d). Our large surplus supplies … Quebec! It is delivered mostly by rail to Ontario, then by regional pipelines and trucks.As for alternative crude oil refinery supply, the Canadian Energy Regulator reports that "Quebec imported 126 thousand barrels per day (Mb/d) of crude oil," 100% of which comes from Orangeman bad land, the United States. Speaking of which, is Blanchet unaware of the potential risk of the shutdown of the Enbridge Line 5, which carries Alberta petroleum down through Michigan, then up to the Ontario refineries at Sarnia, then on through Line 9 to Quebec? A shutdown of Line 5 — which climate activists are clamouring for — would be catastrophic for the Ontario and Quebec economies.Blanchet claims that Alberta "refuses the [energy] transition." In fact, Alberta has more installed wind and solar than Quebec, with some 5,684 MW maximum capacity wind and 1,892 MW maximum capacity solar. Much of this build out is driven by inane climate compliance requirements where major emitting corporations — i.e., les grandes pétrolières et gazières, aka Big Oil/Gas, Microsoft, IKEA, etc. — and Crown corporations like Canada Post are busy buying renewables carbon offsets, thus allegedly financing "the transition." Of course, the addition of unreliable wind and solar is also largely responsible for the 88% rise in power prices since 2000 across Canada, as reported by Bjørn Lomborg for the Fraser Institute..Blanchet denounces the tax dollars that went into the federal government's purchase and construction of Trans Mountain Expansion, with the cost of construction mushrooming from Kinder Morgan's estimate of about $8 billion to a staggering $35 billion. Blanchet should be happy that the feds reportedly paid much more than market price for the purchase, since Quebec's pension plan, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, was the largest Kinder Morgan Canadian shareholder at 7.8%. I am sure they did well.And then there's equalization. When Alberta profits from oil exports, thanks to equalization, so does Quebec. But, we would be happy to keep our dirty oil profits here, Monsieur Blanchet.As for Quebec's continuous, insufferable bragging about their massive hydro resources, decarbonization and the "clean" economy, the sad joke is on you, Monsieur Blanchet. Since Quebec instituted home electrification over wood-burning heating, oil, or natural gas, Hydro-Québec is now out of power and may have to import from Orangeman bad land … thanks to "clean" electrification!Quebec already imports natural gas-fired power in winter from Ontario, to keep from freezing in the dark, as tracked and frequently reported by retired international banker, Parker Gallant. Adding more wind and solar, as Quebec plans to do, will simply make their power problems and prices worse.Indeed, The Cost of Net Zero for Quebec is estimated to be $400,000 for every Quebecer, according to this report by retired energy economist, Robert Lyman. In a companion report by Lyman, Quebec's Pursuit of Decarbonization he writes, "The obstacles in the way of Quebec attaining full decarbonization by 2050 are immense and overcoming them will be extremely costly as well as probably unfeasible regardless of the costs incurred." Friends of Science Society published these reports, where I am the Communications Manager.The upshot is that Blanchet's acerbic tweet is filled with misinformation and rage-baiting against Alberta. Albertans want nothing more than to freely deliver hydrocarbons to a world now desperately energy constrained. Hydrocarbons provide the life-giving energy that powers and enables modern medicine, productive agriculture, manufacturing of all things, and international travel and related tourism industries — and which finances the socio-economic needs of citizens of Canada.Furthermore, since the catastrophic high-end climate scenarios were officially retired as "implausible" in April 2026, the alleged climate emergency is over.Quebec is filled with anti-oil activists who successfully blocked Energy East. Be careful what you wish for, Monsieur Blanchet and Madame Baril…fate, geopolitics, and climate activists may ensure that you are one day freed of that nasty stuff called oil and the $13.9 billion in equalization payments to Quebec, largely drawn from Alberta's energy sector success.That will be a short-lived party, I assure you.