Opinion

STIRLING: Burning churches is arson, and it's also terrorism

The destruction of the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church, in December. Around 100 churches have been intentionally torched in the last two and a half years.
The destruction of the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church, in December. Around 100 churches have been intentionally torched in the last two and a half years.Courtesy RCMP
Loading content, please wait...
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Undrip
False Claims Of Indigenous Graves
Burned churches

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news