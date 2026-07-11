Opinion

STIRLING: Canada is sleepwalking into personal carbon rationing

As Ottawa expands carbon pricing and pursues net zero, Canadians are being steered toward energy rationing, economic contraction, and a lower standard of living.
If the Liberals have their way, we will have to learn to be grateful for less... less food, less heat in our houses, and less personal freedom when we can't afford to drive.
If the Liberals have their way, we will have to learn to be grateful for less... less food, less heat in our houses, and less personal freedom when we can't afford to drive. Western Standard/Canva
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