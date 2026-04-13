Opinion

STIRLING: Canada voted to put Iran on a UN Human Rights Committee — why?

How Ottawa's quiet support for one of the world's worst human rights abusers reveals a dangerous new foreign policy that Canadians deserve answers about.
United Nations Headquarters
United Nations HeadquartersImage courtesy of Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash
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Canada
China
Human Rights
Un Human Rights Council
Opinion
Opinion Column

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