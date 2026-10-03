Opinion

STIRLING: Canada’s changing climate report — implausible scenarios to hype a non-existent climate crisis

The Canadian government is using implausible scenarios to push a failed green agenda.
Canada's Climate Change Report
Canada's Climate Change ReportImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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