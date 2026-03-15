Opinion

STIRLING: Canada's ‘climate cartel’ — how green billionaires and Bay Street banks are picking your pocket

While Texas fights back against ESG collusion in court, Ottawa is writing laws to deepen it — and Canadian taxpayers are on the hook for billions.
Earth on fire
Earth on fireImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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Canada
Opinion
Esg
Opinion Column
climate hoax
climate cartel
investing

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