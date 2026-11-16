A sad little group of young people gathered on Parliament Hill on November 2 to demand that the government fund a Youth Climate Corps for $1 billion in the November 5 federal budget. What were they thinking? Surely the budget was already parcelled out, and the document must have been at the printers; or was this just a heads-up to taxpayers that young people who can’t find a real job will expect you to help them make one up?Their worldview seems to be one of “climatism” — believing that human-caused climate change is the dominant factor in our lives, something that Bjorn Lomborg handily puts to bed in his Fraser Institute series of common-sense climate articles, and his books, False Alarm and Best Things First.Their website is “good green jobs for all” and they claim, “This national campaign is led by youth across so-called Canada who are tired of waiting for the government to act at the speed and scale needed to confront the climate crisis.”Who is going to tell them?The climate emergency is over. Green job industries are notorious for destroying real jobs, real economies, and real energy sources. Just look at Germany.Most rational scientists have known for almost a decade that the alleged climate emergency was spun from computer climate scenarios meant for research only but turned into profitable PR by some green billionaires and climate activist groups. Roger Pielke Jr. outed this corruption of science in an article in Forbes in 2020, though other scientists like Justin Ritchie had less publicly campaigned against the misuse of the catastrophic scenario. The scenario had been persistently framed as the “business-as-usual” future, when everyone knew it was implausible. The scenarios are known as RCP 8.5, and subsequent versions SSP3-7.0 and SSP5-8.5 — all of which were officially retired in April 2026 as literally implausible.But it is awkward for the Youth Climate Corps group and their supporter organization, the Climate Emergency Unit — a project of the David Suzuki Institute — when you have “climate emergency” as part of your name, and climate action is your reason for being..During Roger Pielke Jr.’s recent presentations to CLINTEL, the international network of over 2,000 scientists and scholars who state there is no climate emergency, Pielke Jr. stated that human influence on climate change is serious and needs attention, but it is not a crisis, more like a slow, chronic health condition. He’s worked on disaster analysis with various major insurance companies for years, so he knows the data very well. No crisis.Words like that don’t get your attention like someone claiming “Our house is on fire…” as clinical psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon did when she started the Climate Emergency Mobilization project. The Climate Emergency Unit seems to be a carbon copy of Salamon’s approach, advocating for a wartime-style, whole-of-country effort to literally enlist the public in activities to stop climate change.This is climate cultism trying to impose climate tyranny for a crisis that does not exist.How dare they?In fact, the Suzuki Institute’s Climate Emergency Unit even had author Seth Klein as their team lead for some years, and he wrote the book A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency.Thanks to Greta’s worldwide school climate strike campaign, kids have grown up thinking that this is a job, when behind the scenes, the carbon trading kings of groups like We Don’t Have Time and related ad agencies were amping up the social media furor around her. This is best documented by left-leaning journalist Corey Morningstar in The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg. The book shows “The planet's most powerful capitalists lie behind these ‘youth-led’ movements for climate change, helping to manufacture consent for the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ in an attempt to quell resistance to industrial civilisation.”The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the Davos Klaus Schwabian vision of tomorrow — a digital prison planet complete with a personal carbon ration.So we need some climate remediation for these young people to free them from the notion that a Youth Climate Corps, funded by mom and dad taxpayers, will stop climate change..We need them to read Apocalypse Never by Michael Shellenberger, the lifelong environmental and climate activist who woke up one day, seeing friends of his own daughter suffering climate anxiety. Watching Greta telling children to panic. Seeing Extinction Rebellion putting people’s lives at risk with their direct action. Then he realized that climate catastrophe rhetoric had spiralled way out of control.We need them to read or watch interviews with Anika Sweetland who, like many youth, became obsessed and terrified about climate. She feared a short and disastrous life, until she was able to unwind the climate monster, haunting her life.Like poor Greta, heartbroken over the film of a drowning polar bear, our children have not been given an education in critical thinking, but rather one of climate catastrophe indoctrination.Kids, your parents and other taxpaying adults in Canada are already on the hook for $476 billion in climate action (2020-2030), as calculated in 2024 by retired energy economist Robert Lyman in a report for Friends of Science Society — where I am communications manager. Undoubtedly, the new federal budget will tack on billions more — that you kids will have to pay for as debt, and none of this money will stop climate change. It will make green cronies rich — and so far, you are working for them for free while building a future prison of generational debt.Climate realism is the cure. I want you to be hopeful. I don’t want you to panic.As climate scientist Mike Hulme states in his book, Climate Change Isn’t Everything. There’s a whole world of needs, ideas, and opportunities out there. It is time you abandon climatism for climate realism; go forth and live your lives with joy.