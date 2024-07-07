STIRLING: Carney and Klein push for Canadian 'Boilergeddon' Not ready

A few weeks ago on April 22, 2024, Mark Carney was on stage for Canada 2020’s “Looking Ahead.” As reported by the Globe and Mail at the time, “Mr. Carney said instead of subsidizing one more battery plant, he would have directed the federal purse to pay for a million-plus heat pumps for people who need them most.”Turns out that Brookfield, his firm, is a partner with Trane, which makes…heat pumps.Turns out also that the Canada Energy Regulator’s plan to reach net zero entails mass adoption of heat pumps, if only the price would come down dramatically, and if only consumer acceptance would skyrocket.Solution? Get the government to mass purchase heat pumps and then impose them on citizens?350.org has just done a public indoctrination session pushing heat pumps, starring Seth Klein, author of “The Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency.” Curiously, there’s a whole raft of climate emergency financiers operating on that “climate war” theme, now under review by the US House Judiciary Committee. Their report is called “Climate Control: Exposing The Decarbonization Collusion In Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Investing.” One of the parties under the microscope of anti-trust allegations is Mark Carney’s GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero), among others like BlackRock.My, my. What a confluence of things!In his book, Seth Klein tries to make the case that to effectively fight climate change, all ‘climate solutions’ should be set up as crown corporations, just as CD Howe did during World War II.So, 350.org and Seth propose a new national body to buy millions of heat pumps and make sure they are installed in your home, presumably whether you want them or not.These climate grifter people are literally marketing heat pumps on the graves of the hapless 619 victims of the 2021 heat wave. These ideologues claim that if only those poor people had had heat pumps, they would still be alive today. Furthermore, they claim that if everyone had heat pumps, heat dome events will be prevented in the future. Even Lytton would have been saved (except that it has burned down 3 times before…prior to human-caused climate change. Explain that.)All this is nonsense, of course. The 2021 heat dome was a Mother Nature-caused Mobile Polar Anti-cyclone.Watch for pamphlets touting “Heat Pumps for All – Safer, Cleaner, Cheaper” and a chance to sign a petition…”to implement a universal heat pump program that would give free heat pumps to households across the country – so we can all benefit from this life-saving technology!”Free? You mean, paid for by other taxpayers!I wonder how these “Heat Pumps Save Lives” and “Safer, Cleaner, Cheaper” claims will do under Bill C-59?I have a heat pump report, written by a professional engineer in the power generation industry, showing that 61% of energy in residences in Canada is dedicated to space heating, but only 2.5% is dedicated to cooling, because we have very few hot days in Canada. Global research has shown that ten times more people die of cold than heat; even climate activist journo Andrew Revkin was astonished to find that out recently, on X tweeting: “Does anyone else see a journalism problem with a story like this blaring [blaming] 5 million annual excess deaths a year from temperature extremes and not mentioning that 4.59 million of those are from cold and 489,000 from heat? Same with @nytclimate coverage of the current heat wave”Thus, in Canada, to beat the few hot days of summer, it would make more sense for vulnerable individuals to invest in a small portable room air conditioner for the price of a few hundred dollars, than to force every Canadian to buy heat pumps at a cost of $5,000-11,000 per unit, plus thousands of dollars for installation, for all.For heating a home, heat pumps ironically fail miserably when temperatures drop below their balance point; thus, a parallel gas heating system would be required, defeating the alleged savings and emissions reductions. Heat pumps require an inordinate draw of electrical power as some unhappy Nova Scotia users found out this past winter. Likewise, far from being cheaper, if everyone in Canada were to be forced to have heat pumps, we’d have to build a half a dozen or so multi-billion-dollar power generation plants like Site C dam…to build each dam takes 20-30 years, just to have enough power to run the heat pumps.Curiously, 350.org’s heat pump presentation on Slide 3 says: “There is no climate justice without decolonization.” Aren’t heat pumps colonial technology? Is this really about climate change or health?Ironically, on June 29, 2024, Health Canada issued a recall for some heat pumps which reportedly, after a power interruption, put out excessive heat, rather than cooling. So, does any of this sound safer, cleaner or cheaper?Funny that Mark Carney’s name is being waved about as a possible successor or aid to Justin Trudeau. “Boilergeddon” was the beginning of the end for the German government, when they tried to impose heat pumps on households, claiming it would help reach Net Zero.Net Zero has no materials supply chain and there is no possibility of meeting such goals by 2050. The Energy Institute’s latest report clearly shows the developing world has no Net Zero intentions.In Canada’s frosty climate, heat pumps are more likely to put lives at risk. They certainly won’t stop climate change. And by the way, as CLINTEL has shown, there’s no climate emergency. The Climateers can pack up their circus tent.