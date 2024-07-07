Opinion

STIRLING: Carney and Klein push for Canadian 'Boilergeddon' Not ready

Former Bank of England (and of Canada) Governor Mark Carney, also touted as a possible successor to Justin Trudeau) recommends a Canadian investment in heat pumps, to reduce carbon generation.
Former Bank of England (and of Canada) Governor Mark Carney, also touted as a possible successor to Justin Trudeau) recommends a Canadian investment in heat pumps, to reduce carbon generation.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Heat Pumps
Mark Carney's role in discouraging energy investment
Trane
Brookfield

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news