STIRLING: Climate hyperbole from Mr. Misinformation

“Humanity has opened up the gates of hell.” Really?But that was what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed in September. Just like when he claimed the climate report that came out in August of 2021 was “Code Red for Humanity.” He has a flair for the dramatic, certainly. But, none of what he says is supported by the evidence.CLINTEL — the Climate Intelligence Network that now speaks for more than 1,840 scientists and scholars — called out the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in a letter sent to the chairman, Dr. Hoesung Lee. CLINTEL asked why the climate panel had not spoken out against Guterres’ hyperbolic claim of a “Code Red…?” The IPCC climate science report to which Guterres was referring, actually said nothing of the kind.Since the mainstream media happily parrots whatever UN Sec-Gen Guterres says without ever fact checking his claims, millions of people around the world have been frightened to death by fears of climate change. Thus, you have activist groups of adults such as “For Our Kids” (known as FOK) writing the Senate of Canada demanding fossil fuels be phased out — evidently unaware if this was actually done, it would kill their kids and destroy society as we know it.More recently, on November 20, Guterres claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it is still “possible to maintain the 1.5 degree Celsius target”…and… “we know how to get there.”First of all however, as Paglia and Parker show, the 1.5 degree C figure is a political goal, not a scientific target. It does not represent any kind of breaking point or scientific “gates of hell.” Earth has been much warmer in the past, as recently as during the last 10,000 years of the Holocene, in fact. Carbon dioxide concentrations are a consequence of warming, not the main cause, as Dr. Ian Clark recently explained to Calgary audiences during the Friends of Science Society’s 20th Annual Event.Secondly, Guterres’ solution for “how to get there” is that “It requires tearing out the poisoned root of the climate crisis; fossil fuels.”Guterres claimed renewables have never been cheaper and politicians must increase their climate ambitions.Basically, Guterres is doing a stock pump for renewables — actually, a dying industry. (As the CEO of Iberdrola predicted in 2018, the global renewables sector is heading for an Enron-style endgame. He was right.)Political economist Henry Geraedts pointed out in the Financial Post on November 17 2023 that Net Zero targets are colliding with reality. He wrote: “The inconvenient truth is that the clean energy transition is not unfolding as foretold. Three decades and trillions of dollars in subsidies later, wind and solar still represent single-digit percentages of global energy demand, which continues to grow. Demand for hydrocarbons, meanwhile, remains at over 80% of the total.”Guterres is misleading the public. Renewables stocks are crashing and burning because the price of critical materials such as copper are skyrocketing as the 'race to Net Zero' means every man and his dog wants to corner the market on all the critical minerals they can get. Likewise, interest rates are killing renewables.Due to the energy crisis, partly caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, partly driven by disinvestment in developing new fossil fuel deposits for the past 20 years, thanks to climate hysterians such as Mark Carney, now the costs of the energy to produce renewables has skyrocketed. Yes, the 'poisoned root' is the very thing you need to make renewables, it turns out — lots and lots of oil, natural gas and coal.So Guterres is basically demanding a dying industry shoot itself in the other foot through his demand to get rid of the “poisoned root.”No matter how many more millions in taxpayer subsidies are thrown at renewables, the Enron-style endgame is upon us.What is the real “poisoned root” is the non-stop climate hyperbole from Guterres and the media’s wilful parroting of his misinformation. Back in June 2023, Guterres was calling for the media to limit hate speech and misinformation. Yet here he is, delivering a hateful message against fossil fuels, the very lifeblood of modern society, the source of thousands of product streams creating millions of jobs, and a fountain of financial revenues that pay for schools, hospitals, infrastructure and higher education… here Guterres is, misinforming the public with his errant climate rhetoric and his magical thinking on the alleged energy transition.The gates of hell that have opened are the ones that show us trillions of dollars have been wasted on wind and solar worldwide, thanks to stock-pumping cheerleaders who pretended that wind and solar devices were made from Unicorn magic, not oil, gas, coal, copper, neodymium and other mined minerals. The climate house of cards is collapsing and it will take many investors down, while giving a brutal slap in the face to the millions of naïve, well-meaning “climate action” supporters such as Greta Thunberg’s fan club.“You have stolen my future,” Greta said. Yes. All those subsidies, green crony capitalist back-room deals, carbon markets and still-standing 20 and 40 year renewables Power Purchase Agreements yet to be paid. These are what have stolen your futures, kids. And among cheerleaders who created the climate of fear that allowed this to happen is Mr. Climate Hyperbole, Antonio Guterres and fellow fearmongers such as Canada's own UN Climate Czar, Mark Carney.