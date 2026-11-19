“It just keeps on damaging,” said Ed Archie NoiseCat.The University of Calgary Political Science Department Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee hosted a screening of the award-winning documentary, Sugarcane, on November 18. The event notice claimed that “the film examines the enduring impacts of the Indian residential school system, including intergenerational trauma, the search for truth…”Truth?Sugarcane was nominated for an Oscar and National Geographic picked it up for distribution, so it sounds like a perfect fit to “unlearn” and “decolonize,” right? The story purports to tell the gruesome tales of St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School near Williams Lake, British Columbia, where the lead character, indigenous carver Ed Archie NoiseCat, is said to have been the only baby known to have survived the school’s incinerator.Yes, the blood libel on Roman Catholic priests and nuns in Sugarcane is that the priests impregnated female students and the nuns threw the illicit babies in the school’s garbage burner to hide the evidence.It is amazing that this story was cobbled together after Dr. Jordan Peterson interviewed his friend, indigenous carver Charles Joseph, who rattled off a similar gruesome tale about his residential school experience in November 2021. Curiously, their interview was staged on the land of Darrell Sellars, father of Williams Lake band Chief Willie Sellars. Longtime Williams Lake band councillor Chris Wycotte provided the audio-visual tech support.Dr. Peterson’s followers lapped up the story; Dr. Peterson was brought to tears. However, there is no evidence that Charles Joseph’s claims are true. It is a curious coincidence, don’t you think? In January 2024, the Williams Lake band makes a similar tale in Sugarcane with band member Julian Brave NoiseCat and co-producer Emily Kassie.Within the film Sugarcane — which critics loved, by the way — there is an element of truth. There was a priest who broke his vows and had an affair with a 22-year-old seamstress at the school. She had a baby, which was put up for adoption..Another truth. Ed Archie NoiseCat was found as a baby in the school’s incinerator. However, he was put there by his own mother, the grandmother of filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat. The Williams Lake Tribune article about a trial of an unwed mother and her one-year jail sentence for abandoning her baby (she thought he was dead) is briefly shown in the film. The unwed mother’s name is not mentioned. People like me, who know some history about residential schools, noticed as the camera panned the article that the age of the unwed mother was 20. So, she was not a student at the school; students had to leave at age 16. In fact, after St. Joseph’s, Ed’s mother, Antoinette Archie, had completed high school at the infamous Kamloops Indian Residential School and then gone on to Vancouver, where she trained as a practical nurse. Thus, she had the knowledge to deliver her baby alone. Why was she at the school? It seems she was on her way home to Canim Lake Reserve. Perhaps she went into labour along the way and pulled in to the school, looking for help. But it was summer. No one around but the dairyman, who came home late, heard odd noises from the incinerator and, by some miracle, saved Baby Ed.We may never know why she was there because Antoinette Archie did not want this story told. That is what she cries out in anguish, off camera, at the end of the film. Co-director Emily Kassie is quoted in the online Documentary magazine that she was: “Unable to get answers from NoiseCat’s kyé7e (grandmother), who finds the events of her son’s conception and birth too painful to revisit…” So, they just made up a story!Somehow, this feels like the opposite of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.We see Antoinette several times in public in the film; unlike other people, there is no name or title card for her other than kyé7e — the Shuswap language word for “grandmother.” Due to the lyrical manner in which the film is edited, no reviewers make the connection about who is who, related to the news article.Most film critics come to the same conclusion that the Christian Science Monitor reviewer came to — “The documentary’s furious emotional center is the disclosure of Ed’s secretive birth at the St. Joseph’s Mission residential school, where he was subsequently abused, to a mother who was raped by a priest. Only the chance discovery of the newborn by a milkman saved him from the infanticide that befell other such unwanted babies.”In fact, Ed’s father was not a priest, but a rodeo rider and backhoe operator who was 11 years older than her, a man named Ray Peters, who had 17 children with five other women. Eight of those children were with Antoinette. So, Ray. A Tom Cat. Not a priest. Filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat had written about this in 2020; it is clear that the film intentionally deceives the audience..This film has been played in the British Columbia legislature; it also had a special screening at the White House under the outgoing Biden administration. This emotional film is a lever for the “land back” movement. Ed and his son Julian sing “Canada is all Indian land.” So the University of Calgary, celebrating 60 years of excellence, screened a film that incites hatred against Roman Catholics, that distorts the magnificent history of St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School, a documentary that is not true. Recall that Chief Teegee has suggested that “missing children” will not be found because they have been incinerated. Sugarcane, with its National Geographic stamp, turns that rez myth into virtual reality.Part of me thinks the production of this film may be some kind of retribution. I say that because over the course of eight years, leading up to a final report produced in 2003 but buried until 2023, the RCMP investigated hundreds of complaints of every nature at 15 Indian residential schools in BC. They found that only a handful of claims could be substantiated. It is important to note that the RCMP had indigenous representatives working with them. One was Charlene Belleau, who, as a child, was rescued by St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School when she was orphaned at age 6 when her father rolled his vehicle. “Dead from drinking,” is how she has publicly described it.Belleau was the chief of Alkali Lake, where the LA Times reported in 1989 that, for decades, every adult in town was an alcoholic.In 1993, Belleau testified to the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples that she had had a very good experience at a residential school, as had her mother and grandmother.In 2024, in Sugarcane, she vilifies St. Joseph’s as she takes on the role of “investigator,” undoubtedly copying the “crime board” with what she had observed while working with the RCMP, then becoming judge and jury. At one point, she declares, “We told you…” effectively claiming that the film is proof of the alleged atrocities that the RCMP investigation did not substantiate.That is why I named my no-budget, mini-doc rebuttal The Bitter Roots of Sugarcane. I wonder if the University of Calgary, now celebrating 60 years as a bastion of academic freedom, could still book a screening of my documentary to set the story straight?Or do they prefer “equity” without ethics, and reconciliation without the truth?