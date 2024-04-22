STIRLING: Earth Day – and pagan mysticism heralds the decline of western science

On April 22, 2009, President Evo Morales of Bolivia convinced the UN General Assembly to unanimously declare this day International Mother Earth Day. At Davos this year, Putanny Yawanawá, a Bolivian Shaman, chanted and then, one-by-one, clasped the heads of important world leaders and forcefully blew blasts of air on the individuals like Krystalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. None resisted or objected. As Samuel Furfari wrote in Atlantico in 2019, “In 2016, this day of April 22 was also very symbolically chosen to open the process of ratification of the Paris Agreement on climate change, thereby showing that this policy also gives a place of honor to the pagan divinity, foreign to Christianity.”The first Earth Day dates back to 1970 and was founded in the USA by Senator Gaylord Nelson, not inspired by pagan rituals, but rather by environmental science. Many good things came out of the first Earth Day campaigns. The Great Lakes were cleaned up. Clean Air Acts were instituted in the US and Canada and people began paying for pollution ~50 years ago. Paying for actual pollution. Noxious pollutants! Not the benign, invisible but mythically powerful and now taxable — carbon dioxide!You want to see the evidence? Check out “YourEnvironment.ca” and look under “Air.” Then choose your province and city and see what science has done for us in terms of reducing air pollution.But today we are going backwards. When the UN adopted Evo Morales’ motion, did Western leaders know that it would alter the Judeo-Christian pillars of the West and Western science… and faith?As Furfari wrote in 2019 of the Amazon Synod, “According to its leader, the Roman Church, instead of historical evangelization, must, within the framework of an intercultural dialogue, limit itself to exchanging orally with the Indians and take into account their ancestral beliefs including their goddess Pachamama. (Bolivian President Evo Morales recently attended the sacrifice of a llama in her honour.”) In the recent joint press release regarding the secret sacred covenant between the Archdiocese of Vancouver and the Kamloops First Nation (Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc), Chief Roseanne Casimir of the Kamloops Band was quoted as saying, “I was touched to learn of the strong turnout in the early hours of Easter morning to participate in a sunrise ceremony — to set the intention of the day through Secwepemc spiritual practice.”A secret, sacred covenant with the most famous indigenous band in Canada that claims to have found the bodies of 215 children buried under… trees. A discovery which plunged Canada into guilt, grief, global accusations of genocide. An unexcavated 'find,' in the orchard, which has created a multi-million-dollar grave-worshipping cult, and moral panic over claims of crimes and bodies for which there is no evidence. Should this covenant be secret?Pagan worship is integral to the global financial community’s sudden reverence for “Nature-based Climate Solutions,” but 25 US state governors pushed back against listing such ethereal ‘asset’ companies on the SEC. The concept employs the commodification of public lands, not touching nature, so we can trade carbon credits on it to ‘stop climate change.’ Carbon markets were described by Marc Schapiro early on in a Feb. 2010, Harper’s Magazine article as buying and selling “The lack of delivery of an invisible substance to no one.” Nature-climate solutions involves global corporate heavy hitters like Deloitte, advocating to employ Indigenous people for “Bringing Carbon Down to Earth.” How? With Land Guardians and Canada’s Indigenous-led Nature Climate Solutions spending millions of dollars on Mother Earth. Is genocide guilt-wracked Canada making rational decisions on this, or emotional ones?The indigenous-led Nature Climate Solutions includes the ill-fated federal two-billion tree planting program, inspired by Church of Climate Change’s “Saint” Greta Thunberg’s visit to PM Justin Trudeau, just prior to the 2019 federal election. CBC’s March 30, 2024, edition of “The House” effectively shredded any credibility that tree planting program might have had.Earth Day embodies the ecological/climate movement which, as Samuel Furfari has written in his book “Écologisme: Assaut contre la société occidentale,” is an assault on Western civilization.French historian and author Edouard Husson wrote in Atlantico, Oct. 6, 2019: “Today, as yesterday, we recognize a Christian text by the fact that it wants to raise humanity above itself, give it hope, persuade it that no situation is ever totally hopeless.”But the climate cult that has grown out of the original Earth Day is one of death, doom and depopulation. It that really something to celebrate? Michelle Stirling is a writer/researcher whose op-eds have appeared in various Alberta newspapers.