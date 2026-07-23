Opinion

STIRLING: Elbows down, fix potholes — why Canadian mayors must end their delusional climate crusade

By attacking fossil fuels and insulting American visitors, virtue-signalling municipal leaders are threatening the very economy keeping Canadian cities afloat.
A forest fire rages in BC’s central interior
A forest fire rages in BC’s central interiorBC Wildfire Service photo
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