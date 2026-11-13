Opinion

STIRLING: Europe’s disastrous Dunkleflaute proves wind and solar can’t keep the lights on

A windless, sunless autumn has sent German power prices soaring and gas storage plunging as winter closes in — and Canada is copying the plan.
As Germany’s wind turbines stand still, a resident reads the power bill by lamplight.
As Germany’s wind turbines stand still, a resident reads the power bill by lamplight.Image courtesy of AI
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