Opinion

STIRLING: Every living child matters — the overdose epidemic hiding in plain sight

Why the symbolic shoes in Vancouver obscure the real tragedy of today's indigenous youth.
Every Living Child Matters
Every Living Child MattersImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Vancouver
Indigenous
Residential Schools
Overdoses
Opinion
Every Child Matters
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