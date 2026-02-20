STIRLING: ‘Finding harmony’ — King Charles’ vision of a ‘Garden of Eden.’ What does it foreshadow for Canada?

The climate and environmental legacy of King Charles III is encapsulated in a new Amazon Prime documentary titled “Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.” The thematic focus is on the concept of harmony, which His Majesty believes is essential to making the world a better place. This is deeply linked, in his worldview, to what is known as “sacred geometry.” This refers to mathematical and geometrical patterns that recur in nature and are reflected in human art and architecture.As Prince of Wales, prior to ascending to the throne, Charles was an early advocate for environmental protection for Planet Earth. Charles moved beyond that. By 1992 and the Rio Conference on the Environment in Brazil, he was a full-on climate change champion for sustainability. I found it ironic that the documentary says he invited the Rio political officials to convene on the Royal Yacht, which was anchored offshore. You can get a glimpse of the size and opulence of Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia on its tourism website.Sustainable. Yeah.“Finding Harmony” features King Charles III’s love of Highgrove House, his home; his efforts to rescue and restore Dumfries Castle to its former glory, and in doing so, to regenerate the local community’s economy and to come up with “green jobs” — like relearning how to cut ancient patterns into stone masonry.For Canadians, I think there is a huge heads-up in the documentary..In one section, King Charles III hosted a number of indigenous people from around the world, wherein he honoured their indigenous wisdom, knowledge, and science and said we had much to learn from them in terms of sustainability. I found this a bit much, since all these indigenous people had all flown there on airplanes invented by people using modern engineering knowledge, math, and the Scientific Method, not myths or folklore like Icarus, flying on wax and feathers.“Finding Harmony” explores a few case studies of harmony projects that the King has been involved in, like that of Guyana. The King poses the question of the massive forests in Guyana, a country rife with poverty, and asks, “What if the forests are worth more if they are left standing, rather than being cut down?”Guyana became the poster child for selling carbon credits — in fact, King Charles apparently brokered a deal between the massive Norwegian Sovereign Trust Fund and Guyana, with Norway paying the Guyanese to not cut down their forests. The Guyanese then sold the carbon credits to Hess Oil in the USA for $750 million. Hess was acquired by Chevron in 2025. Guyana is the new hot spot for oil exploration.This type of thing is happening in Canada, too — the indigenous-led Great Bear Rainforest and The Nature Conservancy’s Darkwoods Project.The Canadian government’s plan for future planet-saving and income-earning appears to be this exact model, known as “Nature-based climate solutions.”.“Finding Harmony” features King Charles III enjoying his immaculately manicured gardens at Highgrove House, and a folksy scene of him collecting eggs and feeding chickens at their coop, fondly labelled “Cluckingham Palace.” The reality is that this is only possible due to a cadre of professional gardeners. Reportedly, many of them quit, citing poor pay and the King’s inharmonious “impossible demands,” according to this Vanity Fair article of July 2025.Overall, “Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision” is a tribute to His Majesty’s legacy of activism and his work on several laudable projects to restore, conserve, or rebuild communities. However, his eco-hypocritical climate change advocacy was clear from the moment he invited the 1992 Rio delegations to confer upon the Royal Yacht.The documentary seems to me to be a forerunner to the application of his Terra Carta to Canada and perhaps other jurisdictions. The current deindustrialization and job loss in Canada are putting our economy on a path to being nothing more than impoverished peasants, like the Guyanese, reduced to being “settlers” on a giant park, auctioning off carbon credits on natural Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas, selling carbon credits to corporations pretending to save the planet. And of course, Canada’s adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which swept through the Senate in 2021 following the unproven claim of the Kamloops Band finding a mass grave and human remains of 215 children on the grounds of the old Kamloops Indian Residential School, perfectly facilitates that.And all climate/carbon activities will be indigenous-led. Because, as Catherine McKenna, who owns a consulting firm called “Climate & Nature Solutions” likes to say, “the science is the science.” And I guess indigenous science is the new 2+2=5.The King is a rich man who has lived a privileged life, so he can afford to engage in such harmony fantasies while relaxing in his Highgrove Garden of Eden, tended by serfs, dreaming of a pre-contact indigenous world of peace and pristine beauty. We peasants don't have that luxury. We need real jobs. Now.